“We are growing, we are getting better, I think it is clear to everybody, it is also clear in the data.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

The Belgian boss took over the Ibrox hot seat last October after Michael Beale departed when the Light Blues fell to third spot, seven points behind leaders Celtic.

They then fell eight points adrift of the Hoops after a 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park in December but had two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have worked their way back into serious title contention and a three-goal win over the struggling Staggies at Ibrox will see them go top for the first time since August of last season.

Clement has already put the Viaplay Cup in the Ibrox trophy room following a 1-0 final win over Aberdeen in December and has guided the Govan side into the last-16 of the Europa League.

However, the former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco manager was again at pains to stress that short-term achievement is not important, saying: “I will not look at the league table (if we win). No. I will be happy if we win the game, that is the only thing.”

“I am not satisfied, I think there is still a lot of potential to grow,” added the Gers boss, who revealed defender Leon Balogun, who has been fitted with a mask to protect a facial injury, will be assessed with midfielder Ryan Jack dropping out as his game time is managed following his recovery from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I am looking forward to having preparation with the team, to really bring them to another level.

“I am convinced it is possible with the players that are in the building now but it is difficult to create that during a season with a game every three days.

“We are growing, we are getting better, I think it is clear to everybody, it is also clear in the data.

“There is more distance run, there are more sprints and more high intensity than a few months ago but we are not at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is what you do in training and in games and how you set standards and what you want them to do.

“We are not a reactive team, we are an active team and that’s what we want to see.

“We want to be a dominant team with a lot of movement with the ball and a lot of movement and reaction after losing the ball.

“With that way, naturally the data goes up, it does in every team. But you need a really good preparation to go to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this level now we are pushing things to make it better and I think it will be better at the end of the season – if they keep freshness.