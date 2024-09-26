Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Philippe Clement hailed Rangers’ convincing 2-0 win over Malmo in their Europa League opener in Sweden as their best performance of the season and singled out Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland, who netted the second goal last night.

Midfielder Nedim Bajrami scored his first goal for the Ibrox club in less than a minute and the visitors passed up more chances before and after substitute McCausland fired in a superb second in the 76th minute to seal the win on matchday one.

Gers boss Clement praised McCausland, whose drive in off the post from the edge of the box gave the Light Blues some breathing space.

“I don’t want to point out one player out of this game but I’m going to do it because he’s quite a symbol about working hard and getting the reward,” he said.

Rangers players celebrate with fans after the second goal scored by Ross McCausland (right) in a 2-0 Europa League win over Malmo in Sweden

“That’s Ross. Six months ago, if he came on his left foot, there was no quality in his shots or in his passes because he was not used to doing that.

“But he’s been working really hard every day with the staff together to get the right shots in, first post, second post, to look at the goalkeeper, to get the good technique, to get the good power.

“In that way, he had almost a very important one against (Dinamo) Kyiv and he has now a really important one in Malmo, because it’s a massive goal at that moment to kill off the game and to take even more control.

“It’s about hard work, repeating, repeating, making mistakes, but making it better, and that’s the way we’re going to keep on working with the whole squad together. But Ross is a symbol in that way because of the goal he scored.”

Rangers midfielder Ross McCausland tussles for the ball with Malmo's Gabriel Busanello

Asked if it was the best performance of the campaign to date, said: “Yes, I think so. But it doesn’t mean it’s going to stay the best that we’ve had. I think we need to work hard to make it better and that’s what we’re going to do.

“It was the perfect start to the campaign, and the perfect start to the game also.

“Malmo are a really difficult opponent to play against. They play with a lot of running actions but in a chaotic style – it’s difficult to defend against.

“My players did a massive job sticking to the plan, all game, all 90 minutes.