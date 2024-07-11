Rangers manager Philippe Clement shows dejection after losing in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Rangers have confirmed they are close to sealing a temporary Hampden move – but still do not know how long their Ibrox exile will last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club declared they were “in the final stages of negotiations with the Scottish FA” to move to Hampden after delays to renovation work at Ibrox.

Rangers announced last month there would be “an impact on matches at Ibrox” after a delay to material shipments from Asia held up the completion of work on the Copland Road stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now set to play William Hill Premiership games, Champions League qualifiers and possibly Premier Sports Cup matches across the south side of Glasgow.

Chairman John Bennett said in a statement: “First I’d like to apologise on behalf of the club for the uncertainty that this delayed project has caused to our season ticket holders, hospitality clients, partners and the wider support of this football club.

“The number of variables in this situation has made it extremely difficult to bring the one thing we all crave – certainty.

“Nevertheless, we are closing in on the most immediate solution – a suitable venue at which to fulfil our fixtures and house our support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the ongoing delay means that the club is unable to fix a date for our return to Ibrox, we anticipate that this will become clearer upon delivery of the necessary materials to Glasgow.

“Rangers thanks the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their strong support in working to this solution.

“The club wholeheartedly appreciates the continued patience of our supporters while we work through this most trying of situations. I intend to give a fuller, personal update by the end of July.”

Rangers are due to host Motherwell on August 10 in their first home league match and Fir Park manager Stuart Kettlewell is perfectly content to play at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t change anything for me at all,” he said. “I’m certainly not sitting here firing shots at anybody because of a situation.

“Very simply on the given day, we’ll have to play against Rangers. Any time we do, they’re a good side and it’s always a difficult day, it’s always a tough game.

“You’re going to a place that I know very, very well, I played a lot of games there, certainly my days at Queen’s Park.

“You’re going to one of the best stadiums in the country and what will be a big crowd and all these different factors that are always involved in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don’t really focus on the surroundings too much. I focus on what’s on the pitch. So no excuses from our side of it, no changing our mindset and mentality, but we’ve got a few hurdles to cross before we get to that one.”