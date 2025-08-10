Rangers ‘devastated’ by death of fan taken ill during Dundee clash

By PA Sport
Published 10th Aug 2025, 16:03 BST
A 70-year-old man has died after falling ill at Ibrox during Saturday's draw at home to Dundee
Rangers are “devastated” after a 70-year-old man died after falling ill at Ibrox during Saturday’s game against Dundee.

The supporter was treated in the stand during the 1-1 William Hill Premiership draw but later lost his fight for life.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Rangers is devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters at yesterday’s match with Dundee.

“The thoughts of the entire club are with their family and friends.

“We will be reaching out to the family to offer our support at this deeply sad and difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a 70-year-old man taking unwell during the Rangers v Dundee match at Ibrox on Saturday, August 9, 2025. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

“Next of kin is aware. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

