The Union Bears have announced protest plans outside Ibrox ahead of Rangers’ Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Ultras-style supporter group is demanding boss Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart are axed from the Govan club following a dismal start to the season.

Gers fans have been encouraged to gather outside the main entrance at 4.30pm ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off against Hibs.

Rangers have failed to win any of their first five William Hill Premiership fixtures and are in 10th place, nine points behind Celtic and Hearts, who won 2-0 at Ibrox on Saturday to pile further pressure on Martin, who felt the wrath of the fans during and after the match.

The former Southampton boss has won only three of his 12 games since arriving at the club in the summer, including a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Union Bears had warned of protests against Martin and Stewart last week.

A statement had read: “The Union Bears stand with fellow fan groups and the wider support in demanding the immediate removal of the Rangers management team and CEO.

“Russell Martin has shown beyond doubt that he is not capable of leading Rangers Football Club. The performances under his management are a disgrace to the standards this club was built on. Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin’s case there can be no debate.

“His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately.

“Patrick Stewart has been quick to criticise supporters, yet has refused to take responsibility for his own catastrophic decision.

“As CEO, the appointment of Russell Martin lies entirely with him. The failure proves he is unfit to lead Rangers.

“His position is untenable, and he must be held accountable.

“The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act. Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support.