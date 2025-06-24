Paraag Marathe believes Rangers will be empowered by additional “global gravitas” as a result of their newly-forged link with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ibrox club were earlier this month taken over by an American consortium spearheaded by private healthcare businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco-based NFL franchise.

Marathe, who is also the Leeds chairman, has been involved with the 49ers for more than two decades and, having become Gers vice-chairman, the American is excited about the opportunities beckoning for the Glasgow club as they embark on their much-hyped new era.

“I think it is pretty objectively true that the San Francisco 49ers are one of the biggest sports brands in the world, and certainly one of the most recognisable,” said Marathe, facing the Scottish media for the first time.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh (left) and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe at Ibrox. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“Rangers is a gem of European football, and what the 49ers can bring is a certain global gravitas and awareness to Rangers.

“Now, take the States or other places where the 49ers are top of mind, now all of a sudden Rangers are in that same sentence. Why does that matter? It matters when we are out with commercial partners who care about how many times they are going to be mentioned, how many times their name will come up. That has monetary value.

“It has helped us with Leeds. In terms of one not being subordinate to the other, selfishly speaking, it actually helps the 49ers too, bringing it more into the conversation globally and bringing that awareness.

“I know from my experience at Leeds and I am already seeing some of the early returns, it matters to players that we are out recruiting. ‘Oh, wait a second, the 49ers are involved in this’. This must mean that there is a certain extra gravitas that comes to it that helps us in the recruitment of players.”

Marathe dismissed any notion that Rangers may play second fiddle to newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds in the eyes of Marathe or the 49ers.

“I will do whatever I need to do to keep me on the winning side of the ledger at any club,” he said. “That is all I care about.

“It would be a disservice to Leeds and Rangers to consider one a feeder club to the other. Consider them both closed-loop universes that deserve proper attention and nurture and care – we will designate and assign resources appropriately.

“But it’s obvious that there are opportunities to learn from each other, whether it’s commercially or competitively on the pitch.

“In my mind it’s a real positive to have two clubs like that, but there’s not one that is subordinate to the other. That would be a disservice.”

Marathe also allayed any concerns that Rangers and Leeds qualifying for the same European competition might cause similar problems to those encountered by Crystal Palace, whose Europa League spot was in doubt before American owner John Textor – also a shareholder in French side Lyon – sold his stake in the London club.

“We have checked the box with those that we need to to make sure that if and when there was ever even a situation where there was even the perception of a conflict, we would solve that,” Marathe said.