Rangers loan switch makes Tottenham’s Mikey Moore merrier

Mikey Moore spoke of his love for Rangers after joining the Ibrox club from Tottenham on a season-long loan.

The highly-rated attacker, who turns 18 later this month, came through the ranks at Spurs and made his senior debut against Manchester City a little over 12 months ago, thus becoming the youngest Tottenham player to feature in the Premier League at the age of 16 years and 277 days.

Moore, who has played for England youth sides up to Under-19 level, told the Ibrox club’s official website: “I’m excited to get going.

“As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me.

“I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.

“I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them.

“I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here.”

The move is subject to international clearance and given that Moore is still 17, that could take longer than usual.

Head coach Russell Martin is “thrilled” at the recruitment of Moore.

He said: “His profile as a brave, aggressive attacking player is one that we were keen to add to the squad, and he is certainly a player who, despite his age, can make an impact on the team from day one.

“He is a player with huge potential, and it is testament to his quality that he has been entrusted by Spurs in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League with such regularity over the last 18 months.”

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “It is no secret that there was significant interest from elsewhere in Mikey and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers at this stage in his career.

“He rose to prominence with Spurs last year and it is a reflection of his temperament and quality as a player that he made an immediate impact at a senior level which demands the best.