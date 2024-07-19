James Tavernier's time at Rangers could be drawing to an end as the Ibrox club mull over an offer from Trabzonspor for their free-scoring captain. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The Turkish club have already signed former Gers players Borna Barisic and John Lundstram under freedom of contract this summer, and are now intent on adding a third member of the Light Blues side that reached the 2022 Europa League final.

Tavernier, 32, has netted a remarkable 125 goals from right-back in his nine years since arriving in Glasgow from Wigan, but Rangers are open to selling the Englishman if their valuation is met.

Manager Philippe Clement said last weekend, at the end of the club’s training camp in the Netherlands, that Rangers would listen to offers for almost all of their players.

“If there is somebody coming with the right amount of money we will see, we will discuss,” he said. “But you always need to see and then you need to replace somebody and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use.

“It is finding a balance in that way. I think there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment that I don’t think a team will pay the money that he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland.”

Tavernier has also been linked with another Turkish side in Besiktas and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, clubs who are managed by his former Gers managers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard respectively.

The sale of Tavernier would represent another notable move in Clement’s summer rebuild following the departures of Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie, Lundstram and Barisic.