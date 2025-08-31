Russell Martin hopes to do some business before the transfer window closes

Rangers manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Russell Martin hopes to add a couple of new signings before the transfer window closes but revealed Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has likely played his last game for the club.

The 30-year-old Nigeria striker, who came on as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw against Celtic at Ibrox, has been linked with a move to Greece side Panathinaikos.

Martin, who has been linked with 21-year-old Everton forward Youssef Chermiti for a reported fee of £8million, told Sky Sports: “We’re close to a couple [of new players].

“I also think Cyriel [Dessers] has probably played his last game for the club and he’s been great the whole time he’s been here, so he goes with everyone’s best wishes.

“It’s good business for us and for him, with the stage he’s at in his career.

“Things can change, but it looks likely and we’ll have two new guys in the building so let’s see what happens outside of that.”

Fans’ favourite Nicolas Raskin was missing from the Rangers line-up amid speculation about his future.

The Rangers supporters chanted the Belgium international’s name in the first half but afterwards, Martin said: “I didn’t hear that (Raskin chants). I just want to focus my energy on the squad today who I’m proud of.

“It’s not about me, Nico or any individual. I just want to talk about the group who were brilliant today. I’m not going to talk about individuals.”

Celtic striker Adam Idah, linked with a £7million move to Swansea, was missing from the line-up and beforehand Brendan Rodgers told BBC Scotland: “It’s close. It’s not quite there yet but it’s very close, hence he’s not here.

“We need a number of players in, not just in the centre forward position. I’m hopeful that over the next 24 hours we can get the reinforcements we need in the front line.”

Rodgers admits the time until the transfer deadline closes at 11pm on Monday is huge for the club.

He said: “I feel it is. It’s been so clear what the team has needed and what’s required.

“I really hope that in this period we can do that, because it’s Celtic’s DNA: attacking intent, mentality and that bit of quality when you arrive into the final third.”