Rangers manager Russell Martin during a press conference at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Russell Martin insisted Rangers should not be fazed by the prospect of joining Europe’s elite in this season’s Champions League as he rallied his players for the first leg of their play-off tie against Club Brugge at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Gers have had a difficult start to the campaign and it was suggested that – after proving out of their depth when they last qualified in 2022 – they are ill-equipped for the continent’s premium competition and would be better suited to dropping into the Europa League instead.

Martin dismissed any such notion and only sees positives associated with making it into the Champions League within three months of his appointment.

“I think the belief it would give the players would be massive,” he said. “I think what it would do for the football club financially would be huge.

“So I think if we were able to do it, which I really believe we can, if we can do it and qualify for it, I think it would be brilliant.

“Someone asked me if we’ve got the squad depth and all that to sustain it, if we need to worry about it. I think let’s try and get in there first and qualify.

“We’re building a squad that has to compete in Europe, whether it’s Europa League or the Champions League, so I think it would be incredibly exciting. It would help us a lot as a football club moving forward.

“Not just financially, but what it would do for the players and their belief. And to then pit yourself against some of the best teams in the world would be a brilliant opportunity for us.

“We have to attack it with everything we’ve got as a group, as a team and I really believe we can do it.”

Although his side have negotiated their opening two Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, Martin has come under intense scrutiny already, after some questionable performances and damaging draws in the opening two William Hill Premiership matches.

Despite this – and the concerns of his mother – the former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton boss insisted he was invigorated by the demands of life in the Ibrox hotseat.

“I’m more excited than ever really, so it hasn’t diminished one bit,” he said. “I think you have to roll with the punches here for sure and I think early on we understood we were going to have a bit of pain to go through.

“We have to win while we’re going through some pain. When you come to this club, you have a chance to have experiences and moments you just don’t get at any other football club and tomorrow night can be another night like that.

“I have a lot of people message me who read message boards and stuff who are concerned about me and they just don’t have to be. So I keep telling my mum ‘don’t worry about it, it’s all good. I’m enjoying it’.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I appreciate the honour of managing this club every day and the gratitude I feel for that.

