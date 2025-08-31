Russell Martin says ‘I feel really supported’ after Rangers’ draw with Celtic

Rangers manager Russell Martin (left) congratulates Bojan Miovski after the William Hill Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Russell Martin revealed he has “more support than ever” from Rangers’ owners following the goalless draw against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Gers boss was under mounting pressure after a humiliating 6-0 defeat by Club Brugge on Wednesday night which saw them exit the Champions League play-off on a 9-1 aggregate.

Gers chairman Andrew Cavanagh and representatives of the club’s new US-based owners 49ers Enterprises, including vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, were in the directors’ box for the visit of the champions and they witnessed one of the poorest Old Firm games in years with Celtic ending the game still six points ahead of the Govan side after just four William Hill Premiership fixtures.

Martin has recorded just three wins in 11 games which is the worst start to a league season for a Rangers boss in 42 years but he said: “I haven’t felt one change in their (owners) attitude towards me. If anything I’ve felt more support than ever in the last week. Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director), Patrick (Stewart, chief executive), the owners.

“Andrew spoke amazingly well to the players and staff on Saturday on the plan we embarked on just 90 days or so ago. They felt it was the right plan then and they still do.

“He doesn’t want to get caught up in the hysteria of what goes out and goes with being at this club.

“The pain threshold has been reached time and time again at this club by the supporters.

“There’s usually a change but nothing has really changed.

“So I feel really supported by the owners. The players and staff needed to hear that on Saturday. There was a lightness in them after that.

“Today they showed how hard they want to run for us, the staff, the supporters and the owners.

“They feel supported and there’s a plan in place. They understand it.

“We’re disappointed we haven’t got more points but we’re six points off the top and now we have to be hungry and hunt desperately to win and get better.”

On the game itself, which threw up few chances at either end, he said: “Really proud of a lot of the stuff I saw, in terms of the togetherness, fight and spirit in the team.

“We showed aggression, desire, all the stuff we were questioned on from outside in midweek. We questioned ourselves on it.

“That was a big focus for us, to put in a performance which showed the guys are together.

“They’re all in, they want to run and fight – they were brilliant in that sense.

“I’m disappointed not to win the game and the players are as well.

“We just couldn’t quite calm it down when we had a few moments in possession. We rushed a few things and didn’t make the most of our territory.

“But the first thing today was showing how together they are as a group.