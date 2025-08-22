Rangers manager Russell Martin

Rangers head coach Russell Martin accepts there will be some fans he will probably never win over as he vowed to block out the criticism that has grown during his early spell in charge.

Martin is still looking for his first William Hill Premiership win ahead of Sunday’s trip to face St Mirren after draws against Motherwell and Dundee.

And fans relayed their displeasure after Martin’s side conceded three goals in the first 20 minutes of their Champions League play-off first leg against Club Brugge at Ibrox on Tuesday.

However, Martin was reassured by his players’ second-half performance and reaction since the 3-1 defeat that they “really want to fight for each other”, and he vowed to focus on his long-term task of improving Rangers’ fortunes.

“Football is so short term now, the world is, with social media and all that stuff,” the former Scotland international said.

“I was well aware when I took the job I wasn’t the most popular appointment because I don’t have a fancy name and I’d had a spell as a player that wasn’t fantastic. So I came in with my eyes wide open and knew what to expect.

“So, no, I don’t think it’s a surprise. And also with the energy at the club, how it’s been over however many years, the frustration, disappointment, all that stuff.

“I said to you from day one it’s an absolute honour to be here, I’m excited to be in this role and working with this group of players and staff, and that hasn’t waned at all. And the second half on Tuesday gave me even more excitement about what’s to come.

“I can only control what we can control and that’s working really hard, being all in here, treating it like we’re going to be here for a long time with the staff and the players, because if you just focus short term all the time to appease people, it’s not it.

“The ownership group are really calm, they’ve been great, everyone’s been so supportive, they understand what’s gone on before and what needs to happen and what’s going to come here so really I can’t control anything else.

“I won’t put any of my energy or attention to that and everyone I bump into in the city, they’ve been great. Maybe I’m walking around in the right areas but they’ve been great, honestly really supportive, really understanding.

“When you’re sitting behind a keyboard and all that stuff it’s really easy to say what you want.

“Back in the day you’d have to go down to the pub and chat with your mates about how bad someone was and it’s gone for a week but now it’s just incessant, constant so it’s the way of the world.

“If you’re a football manager you have to accept that so it’s not a problem, our job is to make sure people feel very differently about it in a month’s time, two months’ time and moving forward.”

Martin knew he faced a challenge to win fans over when he was appointed and does not see any difference now.

“The noise is something I just can’t control and the only way you can control it in football is by winning football matches,” he said.

“And there will still be some people unhappy that I’ve got long hair and I can’t wear a shirt and tie because I’m too sweaty on the sideline.

“Even if we win loads of trophies here, which is the plan, I’m pretty sure there will still be sceptics, so it’s not my focus.”