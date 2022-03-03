Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren impact will become clearer next season says Diarmuid O’Carroll

But he and the manager are working on small changes that they hope can kick-start their reign.

Saints have lost 2-0 to Hearts and Celtic since the pair moved to Paisley in the wake of Jim Goodwin’s departure.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County, O’Carroll said: “We are conscious that our style is different to Jim’s, how we build play, how we press the opposition.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson gives his team instructions during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against Celtic

“We have to make small tweaks in the short term, enough that we can get results and also put our stamp on it.

“I think you will start to see a Stephen Robinson team come pre-season. For now, it’s trying to be as good as we can in the short term and get the results that will get us in the top six.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind with the way we left Morecambe and the timeline with the games, and fling in a bit of snow as well.

“But it’s been brilliant, I’ve been impressed with the facilities and the ambition of the club. We’ve had a lot of productive meetings with the staff.