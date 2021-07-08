Trevor Carson excited by switch to Dundee United

The goalkeeper was the subject of interest of a number of clubs in England but has made the switch to Tannadice after leaving Motherwell, where he will compete with Benji Siegrist for the number one slot.

"There was talk of me moving back down to England for family reasons, but once Dundee United came in for me and I spoke to the gaffer and Sporting Director Tony Asghar it was a no brainer to come here," he told the club website.

"It's such a great club with a great history, I'm so excited to be part of it. Last year was a decent return to the Premiership, but this year promises a lot more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson

"You look at the squad, a great mix of experience and young players coming through. Hopefully, I can add my experience and know-how to that.

"Benji was one of the top goalkeepers in the league last season so I know it's going to be a challenge for me. You've got to embrace that, I've been in the game a long time and if you're not up for a challenge then you're in the wrong sport.

"One of my short-term goals is to come and give Benji a good run for his money. Hopefully, it will be a healthy competition."

Head Coach Tam Courts added: "Trevor is an experienced international player who has performed well in the Scottish Premiership and has built a strong reputation for his performance levels.

"He joins a motivated goalkeeping group who push each other every day, so he’s a welcome addition to what we’re aiming to do."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe