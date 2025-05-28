Steven Davis has commented on speculation linking him with a return to Rangers as a coach

​Steven Davis hasn’t ruled out a return to Rangers – but wants the Ibrox chiefs to make an appointment that will bring silverware back to the club.

The Light Blues are on the search for a new manager after Barry Ferguson’s interim spell in charge drew to a close at the end of a disappointing season for the Glasgow giants.

Several names have been linked with the vacancy, with speculation suggesting that Davide Ancelotti and former boss Steven Gerrard are the frontrunners for the post.

Davis, who had two spells as a player and a brief tenure in charge of the first-team at Rangers, has been linked with a role as a coach at Ibrox should Gerrard be re-appointed.

When asked if a return to the Govan side is a possibility, Davis replied: "I just want Rangers to be successful, obviously they are a club very close to my heart.

"It's been a difficult season again and the club are going through a process of appointing a new manager.

"Ultimately I don't mind who it is, I just want someone to go in there and be successful and have a winning Rangers again and win trophies.

"There have been a lot of rumours which I genuinely know nothing about.

"Football moves very quickly, I've had that experience when I took the interim manager job.

"You don't know what's around the corner, you just have to be as prepared as you can for whatever may come.”

The 140-times capped Northern Ireland international was speaking to the media as he is currently undertaking the UEFA A Diploma course, which is hosted by the Irish Football Association.

Davis is currently a coach for the senior men’s Northern Ireland team and the 40-year-old acknowledged that he is content waiting for the right opportunity if it arises at club level.

He stated: "I'm going through this process of development and being in with Michael (O’Neill) and the staff has been great.

"I'm not desperate to go in somewhere and take something that's not right.