Investors interested in Coleraine Football Club but chairman Colin McKendry insists no 'official offers' are currently on the table amid speculation

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has acknowledged that the club is of interest from two potential investors based in the UK and United States.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST- 2 min read

The Bannsiders have been approached through an agent from two interested parties who are open to conversations regarding investment at the Ballycastle Road based side.

It is unclear if the US investor has any links with Coleraine directly, however, the UK-based party originally hails from north coast town.

Despite the lure of additional funding, McKendry has been quick to play down the excitement as he stated no “official offers” have been made by either party to date.

Coleraine Football Club are of interest to potential investment from the UK and United StatesColeraine Football Club are of interest to potential investment from the UK and United States
He said: “The club has been made aware of potential investment through an agent in relation to two separate parties.

“There is nothing official yet but the Board of Coleraine will look at the figures and everything else when offers are put on the table.

“No official offers have been made and we don’t expect anything to happen this year.

“The club don’t want to raise expectations as despite being aware of the speculation and everything else, there is nothing to report.”

The investment, if completed, would help transform the Bannsiders’ playing model from part-time to full-time status which matches that of Larne, Linfield and Glentoran.

Oran Kearney’s side have had several near-misses in their bid to bring the Gibson Cup back to The Showgrounds for the first time since 1974, with fresh funding giving them a better chance of doing just that.

The full-time set-up at Larne under Kenny Bruce’s ownership has helped the Inver Reds secure a first ever top flight title and McKendry believes investment into the league should be seen as a positive.

“External investment into the league, if it’s right, should be welcomed,” he added.

“We have all seen what Larne have been able to do with investment at all aspects of the club.

“However, any offers for us would have to be brought to the members of Friends of Coleraine Football Club.

“The club won’t be making any more comment on this until anything official is to be made.”

