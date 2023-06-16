News you can trust since 1737
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna signs new four-year deal as Fermanagh native ‘proud’ to extend stay at Portman Road

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal after guiding the club to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in his first full season in charge.
By PA Sports Staff
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Manchester United coach McKenna earned plenty of admirers following a goal-laden 2022-23 campaign, but has committed his future to Ipswich.

“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay,” McKenna told the official club website.

“I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who has signed a new four-year deal after guiding the club to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in his first full season in chargeIpswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who has signed a new four-year deal after guiding the club to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in his first full season in charge
“We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the club forward.

“That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”

McKenna, a one-time Tottenham trainee, took over at Ipswich at the end of 2021 on a three-and-a-half-year deal, but his new terms keep him contracted to the club until 2027.

