Cliftonville will begin the defence of their Irish Cup crown with a home clash against Banbridge Rangers.

The Reds - who beat Linfield to end their long wait for Irish Cup glory - will host the contest on Saturday, January 4 next year.

It marks the first time that Banbridge Rangers have reached this round of the competition as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made at the National Stadium at Windsor Park this afternoon.

Whilst there is no all-Premiership ties, notable clashes include derby contests between Annagh United vs Portadown and H&W Welders at home to Glentoran.

Last year’s runners-up Linfield welcome Wellington Rec to Windsor Park, whilst new Larne boss Nathan Rooney will manage in the Irish Cup for the first time as he takes the Inver Reds to Limavady United.

Championship leaders Bangor host Newington, Armagh City travel to Coleraine and Ballymena United and Ards meet again at the Ballymena Showgrounds after previously clashing in the County Antrim Shield.

Outstanding fourth-round ties between Knockbreda vs Banbridge Town and Islandmagee vs Ballymacash Rangers are due to take place this weekend.

The full draw is as follows:

Annagh United vs Portadown

Bangor vs Newington

Carrick Rangers vs Newry City

Linfield vs Wellington Rec

Dollingstown vs Ballyclare Comrades

Coleraine vs Armagh City

Limavady United vs Larne

Dungannon Swifts vs Rathfriland Rangers

Knockbreda/Banbridge Town vs Crusaders

Institute vs Loughgall

Islandmagee/Ballymacash Rangers vs Ballinamallard United

Ballymena United vs Ards

Cliftonville vs Banbridge Rangers

Belfast Celtic vs Moyola Park

Glenavon vs Dundela