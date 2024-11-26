Irish Cup fifth-round draw: Cliftonville to begin defence at home to Banbridge Rangers as Premiership clubs kept apart
The Reds - who beat Linfield to end their long wait for Irish Cup glory - will host the contest on Saturday, January 4 next year.
It marks the first time that Banbridge Rangers have reached this round of the competition as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.
The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made at the National Stadium at Windsor Park this afternoon.
Whilst there is no all-Premiership ties, notable clashes include derby contests between Annagh United vs Portadown and H&W Welders at home to Glentoran.
Last year’s runners-up Linfield welcome Wellington Rec to Windsor Park, whilst new Larne boss Nathan Rooney will manage in the Irish Cup for the first time as he takes the Inver Reds to Limavady United.
Championship leaders Bangor host Newington, Armagh City travel to Coleraine and Ballymena United and Ards meet again at the Ballymena Showgrounds after previously clashing in the County Antrim Shield.
Outstanding fourth-round ties between Knockbreda vs Banbridge Town and Islandmagee vs Ballymacash Rangers are due to take place this weekend.
The full draw is as follows:
Annagh United vs Portadown
Bangor vs Newington
Carrick Rangers vs Newry City
Linfield vs Wellington Rec
Dollingstown vs Ballyclare Comrades
Coleraine vs Armagh City
Limavady United vs Larne
Dungannon Swifts vs Rathfriland Rangers
Knockbreda/Banbridge Town vs Crusaders
Institute vs Loughgall
Islandmagee/Ballymacash Rangers vs Ballinamallard United
Ballymena United vs Ards
Cliftonville vs Banbridge Rangers
Belfast Celtic vs Moyola Park
Glenavon vs Dundela
H&W Welders vs Glentoran
