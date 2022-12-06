Irish Cup Fifth Round draw: Holders Crusaders host Dergview
Irish Cup holders Crusaders will host Championship side Dergview in the fifth round of the tournament in January.
In Tuesday’s fifth round draw, Ballymena – who lost in the final this year – were drawn away to Carrick Rangers in the only all-Premiership tie.
Larne were drawn away to Northern Amateur Football League side Crumlin United but the game will be played at Inver Park.
All games will be played on Saturday, January 7. The final will take place at Windsor Park on Sunday, May 7.
FIFTH ROUND DRAW
Moyola Park v Glentoran
Dundela v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Dergview
Newry City v H&W Welders
Ballinamallard Utd v Glenavon
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena Utd
Institute v Annagh Utd
Portadown v Banbridge Town
Crumlin Utd v Larne (to be played at Inver Park)
Knockbreda v St Mary's YC
Bangor v Tandragee Rovers
Newington v Ballymoney Utd
Coleraine v Loughgall
Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown
Ards v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Warrenpoint Town