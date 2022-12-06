News you can trust since 1737
Irish Cup Fifth Round draw: Holders Crusaders host Dergview

Irish Cup holders Crusaders will host Championship side Dergview in the fifth round of the tournament in January.

By Sports Desk
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:31pm

In Tuesday’s fifth round draw, Ballymena – who lost in the final this year – were drawn away to Carrick Rangers in the only all-Premiership tie.

Larne were drawn away to Northern Amateur Football League side Crumlin United but the game will be played at Inver Park.

All games will be played on Saturday, January 7. The final will take place at Windsor Park on Sunday, May 7.

Crusaders won the Irish Cup after defeating Ballymena United in the final in May.
FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Moyola Park v Glentoran

Dundela v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Dergview

Newry City v H&W Welders

Ballinamallard Utd v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena Utd

Institute v Annagh Utd

Portadown v Banbridge Town

Crumlin Utd v Larne (to be played at Inver Park)

Knockbreda v St Mary's YC

Bangor v Tandragee Rovers

Newington v Ballymoney Utd

Coleraine v Loughgall

Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown

Ards v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

BallymenaLarneCarrick Rangers