Irish Cup loss hurt but we now have to focus on securing European play-off place: Jamie McGonigle
Coleraine, under fresh new investment from majority holder Henry Ross, flexed their muscles in the January transfer window by bringing in five new arrivals at The Showgrounds.
Ronan Doherty, Levi Ives and Declan McManus were signed for undisclosed fees from Cliftonville, Larne and The New Saints respectively, whilst defenders Paddy Burns and Charles Dunne were also brought in on free transfers.
McGonigle partnered McManus in attack on Tuesday night as Coleraine responded from their Irish Cup exit to Dungannon Swifts by drawing 0-0 with Cliftonville.
Coleraine now travel to Carrick this weekend as Stephen Baxter’s men aim to return back to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to derby rivals Larne on Tuesday night.
"There was big disappointment last Saturday but I think we had a good response on Tuesday night," McGonigle said.
"It was good to get a clean sheet, I thought we were very solid defensively and hopefully we can build on that heading into Saturday.
"Whenever you have a result like last Saturday...it would be easy to go under and give up but we still have a European place to fight for so it was good to see a reaction.
"They are all really good signings and shows you the intent of where the club wants to go.
"Playing with Declan the other night...his goal record speaks for itself and I don't need to say it again.
"It was good to play with him for the first time and we are only learning about each other but I really enjoyed it."
Coleraine currently face a battle for a coveted top-six spot as Dean Shiels’ side find themselves 8th in the Premiership standings.
However, McGonigle is hoping that he can stay fit to help shoot the Bannsiders up the table.
He added: "Everybody in the squad has their own qualities and leaders are different, whether you're a talker - which isn't me - but it's maybe how you prepare.
"There's loads of leaders in the changing room.
"I'm feeling good and back to feeling myself.
"I haven't had any niggles or knocks in the past couple of months, so hopefully it stays like that."