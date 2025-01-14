James Carroll netted for Loughgall in their 3-2 Irish Cup victory away at Institute

An 88th minute debut goal from new signing Fra McCaffrey broke Institute hearts and sent Loughgall through to a Clearer Water Sixth Round tie with Dollingstown after a thrilling second half at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Sports Direct Premier Division side seemed to be coasting at the break after goals from Alberto Balde and James Carroll gave them a 2-0 half-time lead but Institute roared back to level through a Mikhail Kennedy second half brace but McCaffrey popped up to swing the cup tie back toward Dean Smith's team.

Even then 'Stute could have rescued themselves as Brandon Diau missed his kick from only six yards with the goal at his mercy. It summed up Institute's evening; so near, yet no cigar as Loughgall held on.

Institute made three changes from the side that finished up 2024 with defeat at Newington, keeper Gareth Muldoon returning alongside Dean Brown with a debut for teenage winger Aidan Hegarty, signed on loan from Dungannon Swifts until the end of the season. Another new signing, Brendan Barr, was named on the bench after completing his move from Ballymena United.

For Loughgall, there was five changes from the side who lost out 1-0 to Portadown at the weekend, Dean Smith bringing in keeper Berraat Turker, Nathaniel Ferris, Alberto Balde and new signings Carroll and McCaffrey as he sought a morale boosting victory for the Premiership's bottom side.

And after registering only three wins in 24 top flight matches this season, things could barely have started better for the Co. Armagh men who hit the front only 55 seconds in.

Without a game since December 30th, Institute were caught cold as the ball worked down Loughgall's right before Balde was afforded far too much space on the edge of the area, the winger stepping past Caoimhim Porter and smashing his left footed shot across Muldoon and into the far corner.

Rocked by the early setback, Kevin Deery's men struggled to settle in the early stages with a tame Diau header the best they could muster in a half of few clear chances for either side.

One bright spark for the home side though was the form of new boy Hegarty, the 19 year old looking lively on the left wing before being moved more central as Institute gradually began to settle and dominate possession without ever really threatening the visitors' goal.

Indeed it was Loughghall who continued to carry the greater goal threat, Robbie Norton seeing a couple of snap shots fly inches wide of either post while Dean Brown saw an effort blocked on the edge of the Loughgall area.

The home side's cause wasn't helped by a hamstring injury to defender Caoimhan Crossan who had to be replaced by Shane Boyle just short of the half hour mark, while Diau saw half hearted appeals for a penalty turned down after a tangle with Ben Murdock.

A great run from Hegarty brought a free-kick from which 'Stute then forced a corner but it was Loughgall who were the chief beneficiaries. With the corner cleared, The Villagers pacy counter caught 'Stute too high up the pitch, Robert Mahon then slipping a lovely ball through to send Balde clear. Muldoon was out to save bravely at the winger's feet but his save came at the expense of a corner which 'Stute failed to deal with, the ball dropping perfectly to new signing Carroll who bundled home his first Loughgall goal following his move from Glenavon.

Both sides made changes at the break, Institute introducing forward Padraig Lynch for Duffy and Loughgall bringing in Lewis Francis and Conor McCluskey for Murdock and Mahon, but it was the home side who went up a gear.

'Stute's greater intensity was evident almost immediately and it took only four minutes of the second half for the Derry men to halve the deficit when striker Mikhail Kennedy bundled home Stephen Doherty's superb in-swinging corner.

Loughgall were rattled and the home side were far from finished as Deery introduced three more substitutes with Gabriel Aduaka, Benny McLaughlin and new signing Barr entering the fray as it remained all 'Stute.

McLaughlin immediately tested Muldoon with a stinging shot that was followed by a similar effort from Kennedy.

With Institute turning the screw, the pressure told just short of the hour mark when Carroll pulled down Lynch inside the area and Kennedy fired home the equaliser from the penalty spot.

The momentum was all with the home side but this cup tie had a twist. Having been on the ropes all half, Loughgall rallied and when McCloskey sent in a sublime cross from the right with two minutes left, Fran McCaffrey provided the perfect header, glancing his effort beyond Muldoon and into the far corner.

The drama continued into injury time as Diau somehow miscued from only six yards when it looked easier to score and Rhys McDermott sent his shot inches over, but Loughgall survived to set up a sixth round tie with Dollingstown.

Dollingstown ensured their passage through as Aaron Duke’s goal in the 83rd minute saw off Championship side Ballyclare Comrades at Planters Park.

As the game looked certain for extra-time, the Dollybirds had the final say as Duke headed in from a cross to give Barry Baggley as Comrades boss.

Meanwhile, Belfast Celtic’s fairytale run in the competition ended after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Moyola Park.

No goals were scored throughout 120 minutes but Kenny Shiels’ men held their nerves on spot kicks, coming out on top 7-6.