The two teams had been scheduled to meet in the last eight of the competition at the Brandywell on Saturday, March 2.

However, concerns had been raised due to the fact Derry GAA are playing Dublin on the same day at 5pm at nearby Celtic Park.

Playing the game on the Friday night (March 1), was also ruled out due to Derry City facing St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

The Irish Cup tie between Institute and Linfield will now take place on Sunday, March 3