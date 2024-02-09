All Sections
A new date has been set for Linfield’s trip to Institute in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT
The two teams had been scheduled to meet in the last eight of the competition at the Brandywell on Saturday, March 2.

However, concerns had been raised due to the fact Derry GAA are playing Dublin on the same day at 5pm at nearby Celtic Park.

Playing the game on the Friday night (March 1), was also ruled out due to Derry City facing St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

The Irish Cup tie between Institute and Linfield will now take place on Sunday, March 3

Following discussions between the two clubs, the IFA and the PSNI about the matter, it has been confirmed that the game will now take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, March 3 (KO 1pm).

