Irish Cup quarter-final clash between Institute and Linfield re-arranged for a Sunday to avoid crossover with GAA clash
The two teams had been scheduled to meet in the last eight of the competition at the Brandywell on Saturday, March 2.
However, concerns had been raised due to the fact Derry GAA are playing Dublin on the same day at 5pm at nearby Celtic Park.
Playing the game on the Friday night (March 1), was also ruled out due to Derry City facing St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.
Following discussions between the two clubs, the IFA and the PSNI about the matter, it has been confirmed that the game will now take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, March 3 (KO 1pm).