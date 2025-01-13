Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley believes Tuesday's Irish Cup tie at Dollingstown will provide the perfect platform to have a look at several members of his squad.

The former Crewe United and Rosario boss was confirmed as Stephen Small's replacement last week and watched his side recover from a one-goal deficit to win 3-1 at home to Newry City on Saturday.

However, attention has quickly turned to the Irish Cup as Dollingstown welcome the Comrades to Planters Park after their original date was postponed due to the cold weather.

Baggley has wasted no time in bringing new recruits to Dixon Park as Dylan Graham, Jack Montgomery, Jaydyn Withers, Keevan Hawthorne, Jay Riley, Dylan Snoddon, Matthew Gorman, Gary Warwick and Billy Vance have all joined so far in January.

New Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley. (Photo by Ballyclare Comrades)

With that in mind, Baggley is keen to have a look at other members of the first-team panel.

He told Ballyclare Comrades’ social media platforms after his debut win in charge against Newry City: "It's another chance to look at a few lads who didn't play on Saturday.

"A lot of the new lads that we have brought in are unfortunately cup-tied.

"But listen, that's not going to deter us from what we are trying to achieve, which is a win on Tuesday night.

"It's a great opportunity to get some boys in and get some minutes to get a look at them.

"Yes, there's been a huge turnover of players, but we think we've brought in the right character and the right players that will hopefully kick the club on now for the rest of the season.”

When asked if he has completed his business so far this window, Baggley hinted at even more new faces making their way to his new-look Ballyclare side.

"I'm shattered to be honest. It's been exhausting this week,” he continued.

"We are working hard to bring players in and I still think we need to add a couple new faces.

"I think squad-wise we are still a bit light but we will be adding the right type of player and not just for the sake of it.