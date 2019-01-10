Irish FA fines Glentoran and Crusaders £750 as clubs found guilty of team misconduct

The Irish FA FA Disciplinary Committee has fined Glentoran and Crusaders £750 after finding both clubs guilty of team misconduct following a melee during an Irish Premiership match at the Oval on December 1.

No other charges were proven, whilst Crusaders also challenged the sending off of Kyle Owens on the basis of an obvious error by the referee.

Their challenge was not upheld and the player must serve a one-match suspension commencing on Monday, 14 January.

The match was refereed by Latvian Andris Treimanis, who was on an IFA exchange scheme.