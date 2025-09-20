Crusaders manager Declan Caddell believes his side deserved even more from their Premiership encounter against Ballymena United – despite leaving it late to secure a share of the spoils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1-1 draw against the Sky Blues arrived as Fraser Bryden slotted home a penalty kick on 89 minutes to give the hosts a late equaliser having conceded to Calvin McCurry just after the break.

"I think we dominated the game for about 85 minutes,” said Caddell. "The lapse of concentration in the back cost us and Ballymena had a five-to-10-minute spell after that, where they came into the game.

“I'm proud of the players and the performance they put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Caddell felt his side deserved to take all three points at home to Ballymena United

"We talked about Dunganon two weeks ago and that performance (3-0 away win).

"Today was better, but just disappointed they didn't get the three points because they deserved the three points.

“The first 45 minutes I thought was total domination.

“It was chance after chance after chance...while you're ahead in games like that, you need to take opportunities.

"You need to take them and we didn't."

Caddell, however, accepted his squad’s fight on show as a major plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The positive thing for me is it would have been very easy for the players to down tools after going 1-0 down and feel sorry for themselves,” he said. "But they didn't...they went again and that's young, hungry players.

"There's no fear, they want to win football matches. So, for me, it was really positive.

"I think even at 89 minutes when we got that equaliser we were still pushing for the winner, which was really positive for me too. It shows the mentality and the character of the boys in the changing room.”

Caddell had special praise for scorer Bryden.

"Fraser is the most honest player that I've been involved with...whether that's playing or managing, he will give you everything,” said the Crues boss. “And he'll keep going and keep going and keep going. That's his character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two boys either side of him were a handful in terms of Adam Brooks, who was shifted out there...I thought he was exceptional. And Elliot Dunlop, for me, has probably been the highlight of the season so far.