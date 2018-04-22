IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick Rangers beat Glentoran at the Oval

Carrick Rangers gave their hopes of staying in the Danske Bank Premiership a massive boost after a 2-1 victory against Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.

Goals from Lee Chapman and Eamon McAllister sealed three vital league points for David McAlinden’s men and that result means they climb off the bottom of the league table above Ballinamallard United after the Mallards drew with Ards.

It means that if Carrick can see off Warrenpoint in the last game of their campaign they would secure the play-off spot, while Ballinamallard would be relegated.

The first half will not live long on the memory as both sides failed to spark into action although Curtis Allen did go close for the Glens in the opening minutes,

On 20 minutes the home side could have gone ahead but Calum Birney was off target from a good position.

Chapham then went close for Carrick in the 24th minute but his shot blazed wide when he really should have given his side the lead.

But after creating a number of chances Glentoran finally went ahead on 29 minutes through James Ferrin when he met a John McGuigan corner to head the ball past ‘keeper Harry Doherty.

It was an advantage that the Glens would hold until half-time as McAlinden’s men huffed and puffed but couldn’t make an indent in the Glentoran defence.

However it all changed after the break as Chapman levelled for Carrick ten minutes into the second half as he pounced on the loose ball when Elliott Morris had spilled a Darren Henderson shot.

It was now 1-1 and that goal seemed to give Carrick belief and desire that they could get something from the game - while the Glens were quickly running out of ideas.

Then ten minutes McAllister was presented - with space inside the box from a stray ball - fired home the winner from close range. That strike could help Carrick stay in the top division.

Glentoran: Morris, Ferrin, Redman, Knowles, Kane, Birney, Addis, Allen, McGuigan, McMahon, Davidson subs O’Neill (not used), Kelly (replaced Davidson 72), O’Hanlon (replaced McGuigan 46), K. Nelson (replaced Knowles 76), D. Nelson (not used)

Carrick Rangers: Doherty, Smyth, Edgar, McNally, Chapman, Glackin, McAllister, Kottoy, Hassin, Henderson, McNulty subs Taggart (not used), M. Smith (replaced Glackin 52), Larmour (replaced McAllister 90+3), Morrow (replaced Henderson 90), Anau (not used)

Referee: Tim Marshall