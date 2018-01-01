IRISH LEAGUE: Cliftonville swoop for midfiedler McDonald

Cliftonville have completed the signing of midfielder Conor McDonald.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Dundalk before playing for Reds boss Barry Gray at Warrenpoint Town.

“He’s an adaptable midfielder, who can play in a number of positions,” Gray told the official Cliftonville website.

“At Warrenpoint, I originally had him on loan from Dundalk for half a season and was then able to bring him in permanently after that. He’s been playing in America for the last year-and-a-half but, when he came home, he was a player we’d been looking to bring in and I’m pleased we’ve been able to do so.

“It might take him a week or two to get fully up to speed but I’d hope it won’t take him too long to get settled in. He’s still a young player but he’s someone I believe can give us that little bit extra going forward.”