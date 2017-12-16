IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders beat Glenavon at Mourneview Park

Glenavon 3 Crusaders 4

Crusaders picked up another three points as they saw off Glenavon 4-3 at Mourneview Park.

It was a good win for the Crues but it was a game in which both sides had numerous chances

The home side got the perfect start as they took the lead in the 5th minute through Marc Griffin from a Josh Daniels ball.

It was 1-1 in the 11th minute. Matthew Snoddy with a crisp finish and it was game on.

Then the home side were on the backfoot as it was 2-1 in the 23rd minute. Jamie Glackin released Billy Joe Burns and he hammered it past Jonathan Tuffey in the Glenavon goal. It was a great finish from the Crues right-back.

The Crues were having a good day as they were awarded a free-kick in the 31st minute and Gavin Whyte shot past a diving Tuffey to make it 3-1 and it is amazing how quickly games change.

Glenavon needed a spark in the second and they got that in the 53rd minute as Colin Coates up-ended Bobby Burns and it was a penalty for the home team.

Up stepped Sammy Clingan in the 55th minute and he stroked it home in style to make it 3-2 and game on.

The game then calmed down a bit as both sides tried to struggle to get the upper hand.

In the 79th minute Glenavon could have gone level but James Singleton's effort hit the crossbar and the rebound was cleared but the pressure was mounting on Crusaders.

Then in the pl minute, Crusaders Snoody hit the post it fell to Heatley - his first effort was saved by a wonder stop from Tuffey but Heatley then fired home and it was 4-2 to the Shore Road side.

It should have been 4-2 in the 84th minute but Jordan Owens blazed over from five yards.

One minute from the end it was 4-3 as Rhys Marshall scored for the home side and this game was far from over and the Crues fans were getting nervous.