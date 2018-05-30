IRISH LEAGUE: David Healy glad as Jonathan Smith and Joel Cooper join Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy is delighted to have brought Jonathan Smith and Joel Cooper on board before the start of next season.

And manager Healy is pleased with the business he has done so far.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan Smith to Linfield on a two year contract.

“He’s a Woodvale lad who played here in the Academy as a teenager, before moving to Ipswich and Torquay in England.

“He’s full of enthusiasm.and can’t wait to get started in a few weeks. He will certainly add to our striking options and I’m looking forward to working with him when we return to pre-season training.

“On January 24 we announced that Joel had signed a pre-contract to join us on a three year contract at the end of the season which has now finished.

“I’m delighted to be able to officially welcome him to Windsor Park and I’m looking forward to him joining us for pre-season training in a few weeks.

“I know everyone is looking forward to seeing him wear our ncolours in action in a few weeks time.”

And Smith says he is delighted to be joining the Windsor Park outfit.

“I’m over the moon about signing for Linfield. It’s a move I’ve always wanted to a club I’ve supported since boyhood.

“Competition for places will be tough but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I just want to work hard and show the manager what I’m capable of.

“I want to help this club win trophies. Players come here to win trophies and I know that the manager and all the staff are focused on bringing success to the club in the season ahead.”

And Cooper also can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with everyone for pre season and I can’t wait to get started.

“I know competition for places will be tough and I know this club is expected to be winning trophies but I came here to aim to bring silverware to the club.

“I want to place on record my thanks to Bill Peden for the important role he played in arranging my move to Linfield.”