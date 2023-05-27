Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will run his eye over the forward, who scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists for the Inver Reds in all competitions, as they swept to a first ever Gibson Cup triumph.

The two camps will commence on Monday, May 29 and Monday, June 5 ahead of the qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan next month.

With speculation mounting over Bonis' future amid links of a move to England, O'Neill believes the 23-year-old has all the attributes to earn a cross channel switch.

Larne striker Lee Bonis has been selected for two Northern Ireland training camps ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month

"I had a good conversation with Tiernan Lynch about Lee and he spoke very highly of him," O'Neill said.

"I know there's a lot of clubs who have expressed an interest and are keeping an eye on that situation, so it's great having him in.

"It's a bit similar to when we had Liam Boyce in when he was at Cliftonville and then he went onto Ross County, so hopefully, there will be an opportunity for Lee.

"I saw him against Cliftonville and he scored and the game I really wanted to see him in was against Linfield, he was suspended that night unfortunately.

"English football in particular wants strikers who are mobile, can work and almost be the first line of defence.

"The ideas of strikers not being able to run or put themselves about and press, there aren't many teams interested in that.

"I know those are qualities that Lee naturally has and he's essentially only been a professional for a year since he's gone to Larne in a full-time situation.

"I think we've seen a real upturn as to where he is as a player, so we'd hope that if he keeps on that trajectory, then there's no reason why he can't get that opportunity."

O'Neill has also selected Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin who was ruled out of the March double header against San Marino and Finland through injury.

"We will probably see over 30 players across the two camps but obviously we have to trim that down for the two games," he added.

"I'm excited to see the two lads.

"Conor missed out in March with the calf injury and Lee's had a great first season at Larne in terms of his numbers and what he's brought to the team.

"Conor's a talented player and I think he's possibly a little bit older than what you see when players go across from the Irish League but because of the type of he is, I think that opportunity will always potentially be there for him.

"He's at the stage where it needs to happen this summer."

O'Neill, who returned for a second spell in charge in December last year, confirmed that he will be without the services of several experienced players once again through injury next month.

"The longer term injuries are still absent such as Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Liam Boyce who are still not back and not playing first-team football," he continued.

"We've got Josh Magennis who will be out, Conor Washington will be out and Shane Ferguson has had groin surgery, so we have seven players missing which is going to challenge us.