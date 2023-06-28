Despite five new managers set to be in the dugout come August and a new title sponsor for the league in the form of Sports Direct - a lot of drama and excitement is set to stay the same.

New signings will hope to hit the ground running as teams aim to take away the crown from Larne, who won the club's first ever Gibson Cup title last season.

There will be a return to the top flight since 2007 for Loughgall as the Villagers aim to impress amongst the big boys throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The Sports Direct Premiership fixtures have been released as Larne aim to defend their crown

Here is a month-by-month breakdown of all fixtures which are subject to change due to potential broadcast requirements or European qualification.

All kick-offs on a Saturday are 3pm, with Tuesday and Friday matches scheduled to start at 7:45pm.

AUGUST

5: Coleraine vs Ballymena United, Crusaders vs Carrick Rangers, Glenavon vs Glentoran, Larne vs Dungannon Swifts, Linfield vs Cliftonville, Newry City vs Loughgall.

12: Ballymena United vs Crusaders, Carrick Rangers vs Newry City, Cliftonville vs Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts vs Linfield, Glentoran vs Larne, Loughgall vs Coleraine.

15: Carrick Rangers vs Coleraine, Crusaders vs Dungannon Swifts, Larne vs Ballymena United, Linfield vs Glenavon, Loughgall vs Glentoran, Newry City vs Cliftonville.

19: Ballymena United vs Linfield, Cliftonville vs Carrick Rangers, Coleraine vs Larne, Dungannon Swifts vs Loughgall, Glenavon vs Newry City, Glentoran vs Crusaders.

26: Ballymena United vs Glentoran, Cliftonville vs Larne, Dungannon Swifts vs Coleraine, Linfield vs Carrick Rangers, Loughgall vs Glenavon, Newry City vs Crusaders.

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

2: Carrick Rangers vs Dungannon Swifts, Coleraine vs Linfield, Crusaders vs Loughgall, Glenavon vs Ballymena United, Glentoran vs Cliftonville, Larne vs Newry City.

9: Carrick Rangers vs Ballymena United, Cliftonville vs Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts vs Glenavon, Linfield vs Crusaders, Loughgall vs Larne, Newry City vs Glentoran.

16: Ballymena United vs Loughgall, Coleraine vs Newry City, Crusaders vs Cliftonville, Glenavon vs Carrick Rangers, Glentoran vs Dungannon Swifts, Larne vs Linfield.

23: Ballymena United vs Cliftonville, Crusaders vs Glenavon, Glentoran vs Coleraine, Larne vs Carrick Rangers, Loughgall vs Linfield, Newry City vs Dungannon Swifts.

30: Carrick Rangers vs Glentoran, Cliftonville vs Loughgall, Coleraine vs Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts vs Ballymena United, Glenavon vs Larne, Linfield vs Newry City.

OCTOBER

7: Ballymena United vs Newry City, Cliftonville vs Dungannon Swifts, Coleraine vs Glenavon, Larne vs Crusaders, Linfield vs Glentoran, Loughgall vs Carrick Rangers.

13: Carrick Rangers vs Linfield, Crusaders vs Ballymena United, Dungannon Swifts vs Larne, Glenavon vs Cliftonville, Glentoran vs Loughgall, Newry City vs Coleraine.

21: Ballymena United vs Coleraine, Cliftonville vs Linfield, Dungannon Swifts vs Crusaders, Glentoran vs Glenavon, Larne vs Carrick Rangers, Loughgall vs Newry City.

28: Ballymena United vs Dungannon Swifts, Carrick Rangers vs Glenavon, Coleraine vs Cliftonville, Crusaders vs Glentoran, Linfield vs Loughgall, Newry City vs Larne.

NOVEMBER

4: Crusaders vs Coleraine, Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts, Glentoran vs Carrick Rangers, Larne vs Cliftonville, Loughgall vs Ballymena United, Newry City vs Linfield.

11: Ballymena United vs Glenavon, Cliftonville vs Newry City, Coleraine vs Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts vs Carrick Rangers, Linfield vs Larne, Loughgall vs Crusaders.

18: Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville, Crusaders vs Linfield, Dungannon Swifts vs Newry City, Glenavon vs Loughgall, Glentoran vs Ballymena United, Larne vs Coleraine.

25: Cliftonville vs Crusaders, Coleraine vs Carrick Rangers, Larne vs Glentoran, Linfield vs Ballymena United, Loughgall vs Dungannon Swifts, Newry City vs Glenavon.

DECEMBER

2: Ballymena United vs Larne, Carrick Rangers vs Loughgall, Crusaders vs Newry City, Dungannon Swifts vs Cliftonville, Glenavon vs Coleraine, Glentoran vs Linfield.

9: Carrick Rangers vs Crusaders, Cliftonville vs Glentoran, Coleraine vs Loughgall, Larne vs Glenavon, Linfield vs Dungannon Swifts, Newry City vs Ballymena United.

16: Ballymena United vs Carrick Rangers, Coleraine vs Dungannon Swifts, Crusaders vs Larne, Glenavon vs Linfield, Glentoran vs Newry City, Loughgall vs Cliftonville.

23: Cliftonville vs Ballymena United, Dungannon Swifts vs Glentoran, Glenavon vs Crusaders, Larne vs Loughgall, Linfield vs Coleraine, Newry City vs Carrick Rangers.

26: Ballymena United vs Coleraine, Carrick Rangers vs Larne, Cliftonville vs Crusaders, Linfield vs Glentoran, Loughgall vs Dungannon Swifts, Newry City vs Glenavon.

JANUARY

1: Coleraine vs Loughgall, Crusaders vs Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts vs Newry City, Glenavon vs Ballymena United, Glentoran vs Cliftonville, Larne vs Linfield.

13: Ballymena United vs Dungannon Swifts, Carrick Rangers vs Glenavon, Crusaders vs Larne, Glentoran vs Coleraine, Loughgall vs Linfield, Newry City vs Cliftonville.

20: Cliftonville vs Ballymena United, Coleraine vs Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts vs Larne, Glenavon vs Glentoran, Linfield vs Crusaders, Loughgall vs Newry City.

27: Ballymena United vs Loughgall, Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville, Coleraine vs Glenavon, Crusaders vs Glentoran, Larne vs Newry City, Linfield vs Dungannon Swifts.

FEBRUARY

10: Cliftonville vs Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts vs Crusaders, Glenavon vs Linfield, Glentoran vs Carrick Rangers, Larne vs Loughgall, Newry City vs Ballymena United.

17: Ballymena United vs Larne, Carrick Rangers vs Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville vs Glenavon, Coleraine vs Linfield, Glentoran vs Newry City, Loughgall vs Crusaders.

24: Crusaders vs Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts vs Cliftonville, Larne vs Glentoran, Linfield vs Ballymena United, Loughgall vs Carrick Rangers, Newry City vs Coleraine.

MARCH

9: Ballymena United vs Crusaders, Carrick Rangers vs Newry City, Cliftonville vs Linfield, Coleraine vs Larne, Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts, Glentoran vs Loughgall.

16: Ballymena United vs Carrick Rangers, Crusaders vs Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts vs Glentoran, Larne vs Glenavon, Linfield vs Newry City, Loughgall vs Cliftonville.

23: Carrick Rangers vs Linfield, Cliftonville vs Larne, Coleraine vs Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon vs Loughgall, Glentoran vs Ballymena United, Newry City vs Crusaders.