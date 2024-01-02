The January transfer window has just opened for clubs across Northern Ireland and the News Letter looks at how all 12 top flight managers may use it to their advantage.

Clubs are expected to be busy as Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville continue to lead the chase for the Gibson Cup, whilst Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United and Newry City aim to avoid relegation.

There is also a battle for European football as Glentoran, Crusaders, Coleraine, Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Loughgall all vie for a berth in the end-of-season play-offs, with the BetMcLean Cup and Irish Cup also up for grabs.

Here’s our take on what each club may do in the month of January:

Cliftonville midfielder Chris Gallagher has been linked with a move to champions Larne in the January transfer window

BALLYMENA UNITED: It is fair to say it’s been a difficult start to life as manager for Jim Ervin at the Sky Blues. United have only won five Premiership games so far this season and are in the middle of a relegation battle. A big problem for the Braidmen has been finding the back of the net and Ervin may look at adding firepower to his disposal, along with the return of Johnny McMurray and Cathair Friel from injury. After losing Colin Coates to injury amid a young squad, Ervin may look to bring in some Premiership experience to avoid the drop. The Sky Blues have been linked with moves for former players Ben Wylie and Caolan Loughran.

CARRICK RANGERS: As injuries and suspensions mount, Carrick boss Stuart King admits he would like to add to his squad in the January transfer window. The Amber Army are only a matter of points from leapfrogging Coleraine into a top-six finish and they also get their Irish Cup campaign under way with a visit of Portadown. Recent investment at the Loughview Leisure Arena by American businessman Michael Smith can only help King as he attempts to bring in reinforcements.

CLIFTONVILLE: Jim Magilton has made a brilliant start to his tenure as Cliftonville boss despite some reservations from some quarters following his arrival. The Reds may utilise the market to bring in a goalkeeper if St Patrick’s Athletic recall David Odumosu from his loan spell at Solitude. Cliftonville may also have to look for a replacement for Chris Gallagher if a move to Larne materialises in January, with the midfielder widely speculated to have already penned a pre-contract agreement to join the champions in the summer. There is also rumoured interest in Stephen Mallon and Ben Wilson.

COLERAINE: Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney has already vowed to use the January transfer window to “reboot” his squad after a poor run of results. The Stripes find themselves in a battle for the top six and face a difficult encounter against Cliftonville in the fifth round of the Irish Cup. Injuries to key personnel have hampered the men from the north coast but with Coleraine expected to transition into a full-time model amid investment, Kearney will hope to bring in reinforcements and that’s already started with the capture of ex-Linfield defender Jack Scott. They have been heavily linked with moves for Glenavon stopper Rory Brown, as well as Larne midfielder Joe Thomson and former Northern Ireland international Daniel Lafferty. It could be a busy month for Kearney’s phone bill.

CRUSADERS: The big talking point at Seaview so far has been over the future of star-man Ben Kennedy who has been placed on the transfer list. His availability has alerted the likes of Larne, Linfield and Glentoran as they aim to prize him away from north Belfast. Injuries have also hampered Stephen Baxter’s side and he was coy about his potential transfer dealings after last weekend’s victory against Carrick Rangers. The Irish Cup has been kind to Crusaders in the last two years and they will be hoping for a hat-trick of successive victories in the competition.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: The Swifts are capable of the unexpected as they have produced a mountain of comebacks so far this season. Rodney McAree’s men have a BetMcLean Cup semi-final on the horizon but preserving their Premiership status is at the top of their list. An injury to in-form striker Matthew Lusty will likely force McAree into sourcing a replacement, with the Swifts hoping to retain the services of star full-back Ethan McGee as several teams chase his services.

GLENAVON: Stephen McDonnell has transformed the Lurgan Blues’ fortunes since taking the helm at Mourneview Park. McDonnell has guided Glenavon from relegation candidates to being in the fight for a top six spot. The men from county Armagh are also in the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup and have five new faces already confirmed for January. The Dundalk native has used his contacts south of the border to bring in Mark Byrne (goalkeeper), David Toure (defender), Darren Clarke Kelly (midfielder), James Doona (midfielder) and Gavin Hodgins (striker) ahead of the window opening. However, McDonnell may need to seek a replacement for Rory Brown after the shot stopper handed in a transfer request.

GLENTORAN: The Glens are out of the title picture and are 13 points behind third-placed Cliftonville, meaning they will have to make do with a tilt at the Irish Cup and European qualification. The men from the east have been linked with a series of players such as Loughgall striker Benji Magee and former Coleraine talisman Jamie McGonigle at the top end of the pitch. The Glens’ cause hasn’t been helped with injuries – especially in defence – with Daniel Lafferty also rumoured to be putting pen-to-paper on a deal at The Oval following a spell at Sligo Rovers. There could be exits with the likes of Rhys Marshall, Bobby Burns and Aidan Wilson out of contract at the end of the season, amongst several others.

LARNE: Recently announced investment from the Veeck family in America to Larne’s ownership will be of benefit to the Inver Reds both on and off the pitch. Larne used the same window last year to their advantage as Andy Ryan, Micheal Glynn, Joe Thomson and Thomas Maguire all joined to land the first ever league title in the club’s history. The east Antrim side have been heavily linked with a move for Cliftonville midfielder Chris Gallagher and could use Shea Gordon as makeweight to push the deal through in January. One midfielder who is definitely joining is Oisin Devlin from Institute as the talented 17-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year deal.

LINFIELD: David Healy has said he hopes to use the January transfer window to his benefit to help boost numbers following a series of injuries. The Blues released Jack Scott and John Robertson earlier in the campaign and will hope to bring in players to reclaim the Gibson Cup. The league leaders also have a BetMcLean Cup semi-final early in the New Year and haven’t been scared to use a host of the club’s young bright talents so far this term. Another injury has cruelly given Robbie McDaid another setback but Healy’s side have been linked with a move for Glentoran ace Rhys Marshall, however rumoured interest in Greg Sloggett could end in disappointment as the midfielder is tipped to remain at Dundalk.

LOUGHGALL: The Villagers have made a stellar start upon their return to the top flight and beat Larne at home and Coleraine away, as well as securing a point away at Cliftonville and Crusaders. Boss Dean Smith anticipated “bumps along the road” but moved to within a point of the top six after last weekend’s victory against Coleraine. Despite a fairy tale ambition of a top six finish, Smith is concentrated on Premiership safety and it is widely expected they will be looking at reinforcements after Jay Boyd returned to Crusaders from his loan spell. The form of Benji Magee has alerted clubs across the division and Smith will hope to keep the striker at Lakeview Park for the rest of the campaign at least.

