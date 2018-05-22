IRISH LEAGUE: Mark McAllister returns to Dungannon Swifts

Striker Mark McAllister signs two year deal as he returns to Dungannon Swifts.

And McAllister is glad to be back at Stangmore Park.

“I am just delighted to be back at the club where I started off at. I left almost 10 years ago and have been lucky enough to have a bit of success while I was away but I’ve always had a special feeling towards the Swifts.”

“Rod (McAree) made the decision easy for me and I was delighted that he committed his own future, as Head Coach, a few weeks back to the Club. Dungannon have always played football the right way and I just want to get back enjoying it again.”