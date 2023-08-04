The Amber Army finished 8th last season on 40 points as their attempts to secure a last European play-off spot was ultimately beyond them.

However, ahead of the rigours of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, King has challenged his troops to improve on that total this time around as they have to wait an extra week to get under way due to Crusaders’ participation in Europe.

"Pre-season is pre-season but when it comes down to the crunch when you're playing competitive games where you need results, that's what you look forward to," he said.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King is once again relishing the touchline battles this season

"We had a decent enough season last year and hopefully we can kick on.

"If someone told me that I'd break the record point tally as Carrick manager, I'd have snapped their hand off.

"I can say we under-achieved then in the end because we missed out as we lost a few points at the end of the season that we had potential to get some in.

"It was a really successful season, I'm absolutely delighted with the boys for last year but there is improvement to be gained.

"An improvement would be a successful season.

"Whatever way that is I don't know.

"We now have a competitive edge in our squad whereas last year we had to look after people so they could play on a Saturday.

"Now I can tell people if they're not playing well, they won't be playing so that's the difference with bringing in that quality.

"It's been a good few months for our club both on and off the pitch but now it's up to me to get a winning team out there."

That aforementioned quality is King's recruitment drive so far which has seen the 'Gers raise eyebrows with their additions.

Joe Crowe and Danny Purkis have arrived from Glentoran, Andrew Mitchell has completed a permanent move from Larne, as well as veteran defender Albert Watson who won the Gibson Cup as a Larne player last season.

"I'm delighted with my signings so far.

"Obviously losing Jim and with the opportunity he got, he's one of my good pals and he had to take that job.

"To replace him within two or three days with Albert Watson is phenomenal.

"The guy had just won the league, he's won the league with several clubs and been a full-time footballer.

"To bring him, Andrew Mitchell in permanently, Joe Crowe and Danny Purkis, it's been top, top drawer.

"I think if you ask the majority of the managers would they have signed those four players, I think the majority would have signed them.

"Every manager is under pressure but my job is to improve my team, to improve the club, get more people talking about them, get more people through the gate and get more results.

"That's why I do it.

"I started at the bottom and I'm now mixing it with the big boys - what more do you want as a young manager?