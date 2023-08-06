The Blues failed to retain their league title last season – and make it five Gibson Cup triumphs in a row – as they came up short to eventual winners Larne.

A win in the BetMcLean League Cup ensured silverware would make its way to Windsor Park across the previous campaign but the ultimate goal of winning the league title failed to materialise.

With that hurt fresh in their minds, Fallon and his team-mates have an "added hunger" to bring home a 57th league title this season.

Linfield midfielder Stephen Fallon labelled last season as disappointing after the Blues failed to retain their Gibson Cup title. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

"We are looking forward to the season getting under way," he said ahead of the Premiership’s opening weekend. "It's been a long pre-season and we are looking to get it out of the way and get the campaign started.

"It is one of those things when last season is over you just want to get the next one started.

"It was a disappointing season last year...at Linfield we want to win the league and we are expected to do so.

"Larne did well last year to their credit but we are disappointed not to retain the trophy.

"Hopefully, we can push on this year and get what we want.

"I think there is an added hunger in the squad...when you lose something you want to get it back.

"Within the group we don't have to say much as we know what the goal is and we are looking forward to it."

The Blues have already been in competitive action this season as they saw off Albanian side FK Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round, before meeting Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin at the next hurdle.

Fallon, who missed those fixtures through injury, is hoping being back early will help the Blues kick on for the challenges ahead on all fronts and bed in several new additions.

"It's always good to go through in Europe," he added. "The boys did really well with home advantage and then saw it out in Albania.

"The European ties are always competitive and it stands you in good stead heading into the domestic season.

"The recruitment has been good...the boys have added to what we have and have settled in well.

"’Fitzy’ (Matthew Fitzpatrick) scored a lot of goals for Glenavon last year, Jack Scott has done really well in the European games and ‘Robbo’ (John Robertson) has come in and he'll be a good player for us."

Due to Linfield's participation in Europe, they will have to wait an extra week to get their season up and running on August 12 in Dungannon, with the opening game against Cliftonville rescheduled for August 22.

With several clubs harbouring ambitions of being champions, 26-year-old Fallon is expecting another competitive league this year.

"It's going to be a tough league this season," he continued. "Last year it was really competitive and then Larne ran away with it at the end.