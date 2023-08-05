The Championship winners will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007 after gaining promotion last season.

Whilst admitting that competing against some clubs at the top table may prove to be "very daunting", Smith vowed that his side aren't there to simply make up the numbers.

"We're delighted to be here but it's also very daunting when you look around and see the clubs and the players we're going to be up against," he said. "We are here on merit and we are going to give it a go.

Loughgall will return to the top flight of Irish League football after their Championship success last season. (Photo by NIFL)

"If we were offered to finish 10th now we would probably take it.

"You set goals within the changing room, we know what we want to do and for us it's about the end goal, not just one result whether it be a draw or a defeat.

"We have a good mixture of some very good young players and some very experienced players who have been there and done it so to speak.

"Hopefully, they can help the young ones along the way and the young ones can help them too."

Smith has been able to add to his squad in the summer transfer window but remarked that bringing in players has been tough with the current landscape of the market.

The Loughgall boss, who has been in the role since November 2016, also confirmed that Lakeview Park will be ready for the start of the season after some improvements were made at the venue.

"It's very tough in terms of recruitment," he stated. "It was tough when we were in the Championship as we probably weren't the favourites before a ball was kicked to win the league.

"You're always going to find it difficult at Loughgall because of where we are and the size of the village, so people don't look at us as a big club.

"We try to recruit the right players but also good people.

"We have done okay in the cup competitions by having Linfield and Glentoran to Lakeview Park over the last few years...most of this group of players were in an Irish Cup semi-final not so long ago, so nothing is going to daunt them in terms of that.