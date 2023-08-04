Kearney's men finished sixth last season for the second year in a row, as well as losing out in the final of the BetMcLean Cup.

However, the Coleraine chief believes that a swing in the goal difference column could be the key to having a good campaign this time around.

"Pre-season has been good, we haven't picked up too many aches and pains, we've got through a lot of miles and we've maybe had 15 or 16 training sessions and four or five games," he said ahead of opening night. "To be fair, we are looking sharp.

Coleraine have looked 'sharp' in pre-season according to boss Oran Kearney as they get their Sports Direct Premiership campaign up and running against Ballymena United

"And you are just looking forward to the season starting.

"There's always a buzz to the start of pre-season, our training has been super in terms of standards and I can't ask for any more but it's like every year.

"It comes to that point where you've had your fill of pre-season friendlies and everybody is ready for the real thing.

"I'm very stats driven and the league table ‘goals for’ and ‘goals against’ tell you the majority of the tale.

"We ended up 11 points better off than the season before but we let slip points early in the season and they cost us a better haul.

"If we can prevent 12 goals going in at one end and score 12 more at the other, then who knows where it can take us?"

Coleraine have added players including former Larne pair Graham Kelly and David McDaid to their ranks in the summer - as well as running their eye over several trialists.

At the start of this week the Bannsiders confirmed deals for Darren Cole and Jake Wallace to further bolster the panel.

Kearney is adamant that whilst he doesn't need to add numerous more bodies to his squad, he is still looking to secure the signatures of those who will add star quality.

"Until the end of August we are always trying to add," he continued. "We've a few decisions to make when it comes to trialists and others from the outside.

"We don't need a huge amount of players in the summer.

"But whatever we bring in, I want them to be better than the 11 players who featured in the most games last season.

"There's been a mountain of work at the club at all levels.

"The infrastructure has greatly improved in terms of the pitch, changing room and gym.

"But we have to match that to hit more points than last season and close the gap on those full-time teams."

The Bannsiders had the third-highest average home attendance in the Premiership last season.

And Kearney is hoping for much more of the same as they host derby rivals Ballymena United on the opening night of the season.

"Our crowds have been brilliant over the last few years," he continued. "Friday night under the lights and everything else has always been a great occasion here.

"We are ready to go, we are looking forward to it.