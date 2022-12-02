Glenavon’s Mark Haughey and Larne’s Cian Bolger during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

In a scrappy game at Mourneview Park, it was an an own goal from the home side that gave Tiernan Lynch’s Larne a 1-0 victory.

In a second half of few chances Isaac Baird had gone close for Gary Hamilton’s men before Larne put the Lurgan Blues under pressure.

With 12 minutes to go Paul O'Neill had found the net for the league leaders but was adjudged to have been offside.

Just two minutes later they had their lead when Sean Ward headed into his own net from a Daniel Kearns corner.

Shortly after Leroy Millar should have made it two when set up by O'Neill, but his shot from close range went high over the bar.

The narrow win stretches their lead to six points over Cliftonville.

In last night’s championship game second place Annagh United won 3-0 against third placed Dundela thanks to goals from Ben Eagle, Ruairi McDonald and Stephen Murray.

Tomorrow Cliftonville, who have two games in hand, will hope to keep the pressure on when they travel to Ballymena.

The Reds have drawn their last two matches and face a Ballymena side who picked up away wins against Crusaders and Carrick last month.

In tomorrow’s other games third place Glentoran make the short trip across Belfast to play Crusaders who are just two points behind them in fourth, sixth placed Coleraine host 11th placed Dungannon Swifts and Linfield, who are unbeaten in their last five games, take on a Carrick side who have picked up seven wins this season.

Our reporter Alex Mills will be at Windsor Park for our featured game.

On Sunday, Portadown, who sit in bottom spot with a record of four goals for and 44 against, will be trying for their first win of the season when they travel to Newry City who sit two places above them.

Irish League fixtures:

Saturday, December 3Danske Bank Premiership (kick-off 3pm)Ballymena United vs CliftonvilleColeraine vs Dungannon SwiftsCrusaders vs GlentoranLinfield vs Carrick Rangers

Lough 41 Championship (kick-off 3pm unless stated)Ards vs InstituteDergview vs HW WeldersKnockbreda vs Ballyclare Comrades (2pm)Loughgall vs Ballinamallard UnitedNewington vs Warrenpoint Town (2pm)

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League (kick-off 2pm unless stated)Ballymacash Rangers vs Limavady UnitedLisburn Distillery vs Banbridge TownMoyola Park vs DollingstownPortstewart vs Armagh City (1:30pm)Queen's University vs BangorTobermore United vs PSNI

Sunday, December 4Danske Bank Premiership (kick-off 2pm)Newry City vs Portadown