Carrick Rangers seemed like they were never going to find a way past Niall Morgan but they eventually did via David Cushley’s late penalty to seal a 2-1 win against Dungannon Swifts, with Linfield winning at leaky Coleraine and Larne scoring four goals without reply at home to Newry City.

Niall McGinn would be introduced from the bench to devastating affect as he netted a stunning winner to edge out Cliftonville, as 10-man Loughgall left with a point against high-flying Crusaders at Seaview.

It seemed like referee Tim Marshall was going to start booking supporters next as it was cautions galore – and two red cards thrown in for good measure – as Glenavon picked up their first victory of the Premiership season at home to lowly Ballymena United.

Niall Morgan produced save after save for Dungannon Swifts on Friday night but despite his heroics, they would fall to a late defeat away at Carrick Rangers

There was plenty of drama in the Championship as Portadown lost for a third successive game whilst Limavady United’s goal bonus account must be nearly all used up as they scored seven times away at Dollingstown in the Premier Intermediate after winning 9-1 the weeks previous.

Here are five main talking points from last weekend’s Irish League action.

DEADLINE DAY

Clubs across all three tiers in the Irish League certainly made use of the final day of the transfer window for some last minute wheeling and dealing.

Glentoran, Cliftonville, Larne and Linfield all brought in reinforcements to their squads, with Loughgall securing the services of a Botswana internationalist to their ranks.

Dungannon Swifts were also busy as Thomas Maguire joined on a two-year deal along with ex-Glentoran ace Gael Bigirimana.

The fun didn't stop there as Ballymena United added Cathair Friel and Isaac Westendorf to their attacking ranks.

Whilst millions of pounds weren't spent, there was still plenty of excitement as fans continuously hit the refresh button on social media and checked the Football NI app for squad updates.

MAN MOUNTAIN MORGAN

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree stated that Niall Morgan would be one of the best goalkeepers in the Irish League if he elected to play soccer over Gaelic on a permanent basis prior to Friday night's clash against Carrick Rangers.

It would be very different to argue with that viewpoint if you watched Morgan's performance between the sticks for the Swifts as he produced save after save after save to thwart Carrick.

Ultimately, the two goals he did concede, he had no chance of stopping but if it wasn't for the Tyrone GAA star, Carrick would have won more comfortably.

With Declan Dunne and Conor Mitchell also in the goalkeeping department, McAree has an embarrassment of riches to choose from.

COLERAINE CHINK

I'm sure Oran Kearney must be pulling his hair out at the goals his side are conceding.

Nine goals have gone into the Bannsiders' net so far this season and teams aren't having to work extremely hard to find the back of the net.

Injuries to Stephen O'Donnell, Graham Kelly and Dean Jarvis haven't aided their cause but they will need to start cutting out individual errors if they are to start picking up points.

The impressive Kyle McClean would prove to be the torment in chief for Linfield in their success against Coleraine on Saturday as he scored, won a penalty and set Joel Cooper through on goal for Chris McKee's decisive third.

Boss David Healy beamed with delight after being banned from the dugout due to picking up three yellow cards so far this season...but that's a topic for another day.

MCGINN MAGIC

Glentoran and Cliftonville are usually tight affairs which means someone from either side has to step up and be the hero.

If you are able to bring Niall McGinn on from the bench...then you are certainly in with a shout of picking up all three points.

The former Aberdeen ace admitted his frustration at not starting Glentoran's last two games but he made up for that disappointment by netting a superb solo goal to give Warren Feeney's men all three points.

It looks like the winger's international career with Northern Ireland is over but he's still one of the bright lights in the Sports Direct Premiership.

PORTADOWN'S POOR PERFORMANCES

Newington and Dundela lead the way in the Championship at this early stage - who would have seen that coming?

Many would have predicted Portadown to make a strong start but despite winning their first two games, the Shamrock Park club have lost three successive games.

I'm sure boss Niall Currie isn't hitting the panic button just yet but he knows the importance of picking up as many points as possible to make a return back to the top flight.

Senior pros like Gary Thompson, Ryan Mayse, Paul McElroy and Eoin Bradley will be doing all they can to make that happen.