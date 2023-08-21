A waterlogged pitch would prove problematic for Glentoran as overnight rain meant The Oval surface was waterlogged as their game against Crusaders had to be postponed.

Linfield were the Friday night winners as Chris McKee settled affairs at the Ballymena Showgrounds whilst if Coleraine and Larne were still playing, a goal would probably still not have been scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon’s winless run now stretches to four matches after a home defeat to Newry City, the Jim Magilton era continues with success for Cliftonville at home to Carrick Rangers, with Loughgall winning on their travels yet again at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Chris McKee celebrates bagging the winner in Linfield's 1-0 win against Ballymena United

Furthermore, there were matches in the Playr-Fit Championship and the BetMcLean League Cup in a busy weekend of football.

Here are five main talking points from last weekend's action in the Irish League.

NEWRY'S AWAY DAY JOY

I’m sure Newry City manager Gary Boyle was wishing all of their matches were away from home after picking up another three points on their travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time it would be Glenavon put to the sword as City walked out of Mourneview Park as 3-1 victors.

Newry's other win in the Premiership to date was at Carrick Rangers as they battled to a 2-0 victory in east Antrim despite being reduced to ten men.

However, it is their home form which would give Boyle and his troops some early concern as they have been beaten 3-0 twice by Loughgall and Cliftonville.

What would be a better way to put that right as Irish Cup holders Crusaders visit the Newry Showgrounds next.

BAD BETTY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who would have thought that an Irish League game would have to be postponed in August for a waterlogged pitch?

Well, that was the case for Glentoran and Crusaders on Saturday as the effects of Storm Betty ruined any chances of football being played at The Oval.

Storm Franklin in February last year also caused flooding at the east Belfast venue, so the powers-at-be at Glentoran will be hoping for the Sub Regional Stadia funding to one day be released for facilities to be upgraded.

LARNE'S DEFENSIVE CRISIS

If you're a free agent reading this and have experience of playing across the defence, then I'd maybe e-mail your CV to Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inver Reds had already travelled to the Coleraine Showgrounds without defenders Cian Bolger and Aaron Donnelly at his disposal - but things would only get worse.

Fellow defenders Tomas Cosgrove and Shaun Want would have to be substituted at The Showgrounds through injury, whilst full-back Levi Ives was dismissed for a second bookable offence during the 0-0 draw.

Lynch must think of a way to stop free-flowing Cliftonville from finding the back of the net next weekend at Solitude.

VALOROUS VILLAGERS

After narrow home defeats to Coleraine and Glentoran, the Villagers returned to winning ways by beating Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shrewd Dean Smith knows the importance of his side picking up points against teams in and around them in the table, so they will be overjoyed with the win against the Swifts.

A debut goal by Jay Boyd on loan from Crusaders would ultimately prove to be the match winner in the 2-1 success as Loughgall made it two wins from their opening four fixtures.

They will be hoping to pick up their first points at Lakeview Park as they welcome lowly Glenavon on Friday night.

MCKEE MAGIC

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say Linfield striker Chris McKee is for my money one of the most under-rated players in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker netted his fifth goal of the campaign in all competitions in Friday night's late win against Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Whilst a lot of Linfield's plaudits - quite rightly - commonly go to the likes of Joel Cooper, Chris Shields and others, it is common for McKee to be overlooked but not any more as the ex-Rangers man has made a blistering start to the campaign.