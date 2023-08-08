A reduced schedule in the top flight meant four sides were not in action, however, the other eight made sure there was plenty of excitement across fixtures on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Coleraine, Loughgall and Glentoran would all pick up victories, whilst Dungannon Swifts produced one of the best comebacks in recent memory to leave Inver Park with a point in an eight-goal thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also add in the small fact of 15 goals in four matches - it's great to be back.

Loughgall's return to the Premiership would be a profitable one as they registered a 3-0 away win at Newry City

There were also matches in the Playr-Fit Championship as clubs eye a shot at the top table next season.

Here are five main talking points from last weekend's action in the Irish League.

ADDED TIME

Glentoran left it late, very late in fact to beat Glenavon as Jay Donnelly's 99th-minute goal saw off the Lurgan Blues' stubborn resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of seven minutes had been added in the second half as referees have been instructed by the game’s lawmakers to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season – including goal celebrations, substitutions and clamping down on time wasting.

Referee Andrew Davey was less than impressed with ball boys at Mourneview Park who were ordered to return to the pitch after randomly disappearing.

The added time has been a talking point across England and it has continued across the Irish Sea.

MCKENDRY MAGIC

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney half-jokingly said Conor McKendry "turns him grey" after the winger once again showcased his skills in Friday night's derby success against Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was a constant menace on the visitors' defence and provided two assists as the Bannsiders recovered from a goal down to beat the Sky Blues in Jim Ervin's first game in charge.

Kearney believes McKendry can be one of the best players in the division and the Coleraine chief said he was "adamant" that he will get it out of the former Ipswich Town trainee.

Supporters were mesmerised watching the Carnlough native in action, so bear a thought for Steven McCullough and Marc Walsh who had to somehow mark the Coleraine ace.

A joy to watch in full flow - even if it adds a silver lining to Kearney's hair.

LEADERS LOUGHGALL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughgall last competed in the top flight back in 2006-07 and they certainly made their return a notable one as they opened their account with a 3-0 success against Newry City.

The Villagers had the job completed in the first half as Caolan Loughran netted twice alongside a penalty from Nathaniel Ferris to make it a dream start back in the Premiership.

Dean Smith's side will know the importance of picking up as many points as possible from teams in and around them in the table, with a party-like atmosphere expected on Friday night as Lakeview Park hosts Premiership football once again as Coleraine are the visitors.

League leaders Loughgall...a fairytale even at this early stage.

COURAGEOUS COMEBACK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is fair to say that Rodney McAree would have thought the worst after watching his side fall 4-1 behind to champions Larne with 10 minutes left.

In some cases, losing clubs try to close up shop and limit the damage - this obviously wasn't the case for brave Dungannon Swifts.

The Co Tyrone side staged a memorable comeback at Inver Park to leave with a point after netting three times in a truly unforgettable 11-minute spell as McAree's return to the dugout ended in spectacular style.

The Swifts supremo utilised his bench to perfection as Andy Whitside and James Knowles added midfield guile, with Ben Gallagher and Tomas Galvin finding the back of the net.

YELLOW CARDS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not only players who got bookings across the weekend - a total of four managers and coaches were also cautioned.

Jim Ervin (Ballymena), Warren Feeney (Glentoran), Andy Smith (Loughgall) and Gary Boyle (Newry City) had their names scribbled down for their misdemeanours on the touchline.

By the way, who can say the derby between Coleraine and Ballymena is dead?

Twelve players were booked by card-happy Tony Clarke as both sets of players made up for almost three months without putting in a tackle, infringing an opponent or using foul language.