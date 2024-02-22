Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine, Carrick Rangers, Loughgall, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts are in a dogfight between now and the end of the season to finish 6th.

The perks of that position means a guaranteed crack at European football through the end-of-season play-offs, as well as the visit from or a trip to the Premiership big-boys in the post-split games.

Here is how the current table looks and a fixture list for the quintet of teams who are looking to end the pre-split fixtures on a high.

Coleraine and Carrick Rangers are currently 6th and 7th in the Premiership respectively

Crusaders – currently in 5th – know three more points will be enough to finish in the top six before the league split.

The league splits after all teams have all played 33 games, with those in the top six playing in Section A and those in the bottom six playing in Section B.

6th: COLERAINE (35 points)

The Bannsiders have finished in the top six every year since the 2015/16 season but find themselves in a real battle to preserve that record.

Oran Kearney’s men boosted their top-six credentials with a 3-0 win against Linfield last Friday night and have recently benefited from external investment.

Fixtures: Newry City (A), Larne (H), Crusaders (A), Dungannon Swifts (H).

7th: CARRICK RANGERS (34 points)

The Amber Army have never finished in the top-six so the challenge ahead of them could be a historic achievement if completed.

Stuart King’s side have three matches against current bottom-six teams before hosting Linfield in the final pre-split game.

King has always spoke passionately about wanting to move the ‘Gers forward as a club and he has certainly achieved that under his stewardship.

Fixtures: Loughgall (A), Newry City (H), Ballymena United (A), Linfield (H)

8th: LOUGHGALL (32 points)

If Loughgall chief Dean Smith was offered this position at the start of the season he would have snapped your hand off.

The Villagers have been a breath of fresh air since being promoted and have taken points off the likes of Larne, Coleraine, Crusaders and Cliftonville.

They know they will need to win at least three out of their remaining four games to have a realistic chance of breaking into the top six at the first time of asking.

Fixtures: Carrick Rangers (H), Glentoran (A), Cliftonville (H), Glenavon (A)

9th: GLENAVON (30 points)

Stephen McDonnell has transformed Glenavon from relegation candidates to top-six contenders – including booking a spot in the upcoming BetMcLean Cup final.

The Lurgan Blues have been outside the top six since the 2018/19 campaign and will need a strong finish to the season to address that.

Unlike the other four teams, Glenavon have a game in hand to try and close the gap on the teams above them.

Fixtures: Crusaders (A), Glentoran (H), Dungannon Swifts (H), Larne (A), Loughgall (H)

10th: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (28 points)

The Swifts know they will need to probably win their last four games to have any realistic chance of finishing in the top six.

Rodney McAree’s men were once looking behind them to avoid finishing in the relegation zone as Ballymena United and Newry City aim to preserve their Premiership status.

However, Dungannon have picked up some notable results against Larne, Coleraine and Linfield this season as they target finishing as high in the table as possible.