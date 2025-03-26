Isaac Price, who admits Northern Ireland need to learn the lessons from their 5-1 thumping by Sweden in their friendly in Stockholm

Isaac Price admits Northern Ireland need to learn the lessons from their 5-1 thumping by Sweden in their friendly in Stockholm.

Michael O’Neill’s young side were schooled by the seasoned Swedes despite creating a host of good chances.

Ruairi McConville headed wide, Brodie Spencer went close with a curler, Shea Charles should have punished a mistake by Viktor Johansson and George Saville forced a stunning save from the home keeper.

But Sweden scored with five of their six shots on target through Emil Holm, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga to leave Northern Ireland 5-0 down before Price hit a deflected consolation in the final minute.

Next up for O’Neill’s side is a June friendly against Iceland before the start of World Cup qualifying in September, where Germany await along with Luxembourg and Slovakia.

“I think you can see the quality of opposition and we know we are going to face similar to that, if not better, in September,” said West Brom striker Price.

“We’ll have to watch it back and see where we can get better. They obviously moved the ball really well, they create space and drag you to places where you don’t want to be.

“I thought in the first half the two goals we conceded were unfortunate for us but that’s the way it goes.

“We had a good few chances ourselves. Maybe on another night we score a few of them and the game is a little bit different, but we can’t concede five goals. We know that.

“Losing 5-1 is never nice but we have to learn from it and try and get better. We go back to our clubs now and meet back up in June and we’ll have two more tough games when we will have to prove how good we are.”

Price tucked away his only chance at the death to take his goal tally to eight in 20 international appearances.

“It’s always nice to score,” added the 21-year-old. “You always get that little buzz but I don’t really think it means anything at this point when we’ve been beaten 5-1.