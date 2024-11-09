'It was nice to put a run together': Crusaders chief Declan Caddell named as Manager of the Month for October

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for October.

The Crues recorded wins over Coleraine and Ballymena United, drew with champions Larne at Inver Park and knocked Linfield out of the Toals County Antrim Shield.

Caddell replaced long-standing manager Stephen Baxter in the summer.

Caddell said: "It was a good month even though we lost to Linfield in the league. It's always difficult when you play a team back-to-back like that.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael ClarkeCrusaders boss Declan Caddell collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke
Crusaders boss Declan Caddell collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke

"But to take seven points in the league and to progress in both cup competitions means it was a good month. It was nice to put a run together.

"On a personal level, it's nice to be named Manager of the Month by the Football Writers', as I never managed to win the Player of the Month award!"

