'It was nice to put a run together': Crusaders chief Declan Caddell named as Manager of the Month for October
The Crues recorded wins over Coleraine and Ballymena United, drew with champions Larne at Inver Park and knocked Linfield out of the Toals County Antrim Shield.
Caddell replaced long-standing manager Stephen Baxter in the summer.
Caddell said: "It was a good month even though we lost to Linfield in the league. It's always difficult when you play a team back-to-back like that.
"But to take seven points in the league and to progress in both cup competitions means it was a good month. It was nice to put a run together.
"On a personal level, it's nice to be named Manager of the Month by the Football Writers', as I never managed to win the Player of the Month award!"
