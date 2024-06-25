Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine have confirmed that former Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor will act as Dean Shiels’ assistant manager at The Showgrounds.

O’Connor had a long playing career in England for clubs like Scunthorpe United and Port Vale before coming back to Northern Ireland to play at Glenavon and, most recently, Newry City, where he served as a player/coach.

The 36-year-old, who won 11 senior caps for Northern Ireland, replaces William Murphy on the Ballycastle Road as the Bannsiders aim to implement a full-time model next season.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Dean. I know him well from playing alongside him. I also played against Dungannon when he was in charge and really liked how they played football,” O’Connor said.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels (left) has welcomed Michael O'Connor to the club as his assistant manager

“When the call came in from Dean, it took me about 10 seconds to say yes. It was one of the easiest decisions I’ve made in football. Dean and I have played full-time football for most of our careers, so hopefully, our experience in that environment will make the transition from part-time to full-time easier for the players and the club.

"It’s a big club with a great history, and with the new full-time model, hopefully, we can bring more silverware and start challenging the likes of Larne and Linfield at the top of the table. It’s an exciting, exciting time to be part of a great football club.”

Head coach Dean Shiels shared his excitement about having Michael on board: “Michael is someone I’ve known for a long time, back to when we were roommates with the NI squads. He will be a great addition to the staff, and importantly, his thoughts on the game are aligned with mine.

“He has a strong belief in setting high standards in all areas of the club. I’m delighted Michael has accepted this role and is another superb addition to the management team.”

Coleraine have let 15 players leave their squad in the summer as they move into a full-time set-up, with Kirk McLaughlin, Cameron Stewart and Kyle McClelland agreeing moves to The Showgrounds.