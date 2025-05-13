Benji Magee will travel as part of Larne's ten-man squad for the Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens in Hong Kong

Larne are set to create history by becoming the first team from Northern Ireland to compete at the Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens Tournament in Hong Kong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Soccer Sevens is an invitational U23 competition featuring some of the biggest football clubs from across the globe – with notable past winners including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Celtic and Atletico Madrid.

The Invermen are set to take a 10-man squad to the competition which takes place from May 16-18, with the following players making up the panel: Daniel Collett, James Simpson, Callum Cowan, Logan Wallace, Josh Kee, Oisin Devlin, Ross Ferguson, Jack Hastings, Benji Magee and Ben Napier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the team will be academy coaches Josh Robinson, Albert Watson and Johnny Hastings, whilst club physiotherapist Callum Critchley will also travel.

The Inver Reds have been drawn in Group D and will lock horns with BC Rangers, Singapore Cricket and West Ham United on Saturday (May 17).

They will then play further games on Sunday (May 18) in the next stage of the competition.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the travelling squad,” said Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives the young players a chance to go and experience a new country and a new culture while testing themselves against some quality opposition.