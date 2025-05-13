"It's a fantastic opportunity": Larne set to create history by competing in world-renowned seven-a-side tournament in Hong Kong
The Soccer Sevens is an invitational U23 competition featuring some of the biggest football clubs from across the globe – with notable past winners including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Celtic and Atletico Madrid.
The Invermen are set to take a 10-man squad to the competition which takes place from May 16-18, with the following players making up the panel: Daniel Collett, James Simpson, Callum Cowan, Logan Wallace, Josh Kee, Oisin Devlin, Ross Ferguson, Jack Hastings, Benji Magee and Ben Napier.
Supporting the team will be academy coaches Josh Robinson, Albert Watson and Johnny Hastings, whilst club physiotherapist Callum Critchley will also travel.
The Inver Reds have been drawn in Group D and will lock horns with BC Rangers, Singapore Cricket and West Ham United on Saturday (May 17).
They will then play further games on Sunday (May 18) in the next stage of the competition.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the travelling squad,” said Robinson.
“It gives the young players a chance to go and experience a new country and a new culture while testing themselves against some quality opposition.
“We’re extremely grateful to have received an invite to take part alongside some huge clubs from across the world and I have no doubt that the lads taking to the pitch out there will do us proud and showcase what our great club and league is all about.”