It's all about how we can bounce back now, says Ballymena boss Jim Ervin ahead of trip to Crusaders
The Sky Blues missed the chance to go back to the summit of the Sports Direct Premiership as Rhyss Campbell’s header proved to be the match winner for the Bannsiders at Warden Street.
Whilst acknowledging his disappointment at the defeat, Ervin was full of praise for the impressive run his players accomplished and said the full focus is now on a response as they travel to Crusaders this afternoon.
He said: "When you're winning games of football, your confidence goes through the roof.
"I think there's a lot of people out there delighted that we've lost because there's been a lot of silly talk from certain individuals the last number of weeks and they were hoping that we'd maybe speak out of turn.
"They were hoping that we would say something and put a headline together but we're not naive or stupid enough to come out with any silly talk after 13 games of the season.
"We've now lost which puts an end to our run and makes it five losses for the season, so it's up to us to respond.”
Ervin stated that not much will change in the build-up to the fixture against a Crusaders side who earned a 1-1 draw at league champions Larne last weekend.
A goal from Kieran Offord had given Declan Caddell’s troops the lead but Benji Magee ensured a share of the spoils for Larne with less than ten minutes to go.
"We've got to get in and do what we've been doing all along,” Ervin continued.
"Saturday wasn't to be. It wasn't anything to do with heart or desire or attitude or application - sometimes football just goes that way.
"It was a wee bit flat on Saturday but I can't complain with the effort the boys have given me the last number of weeks.
"It's now up to me to get them back in on Tuesday night and make sure they keep giving me that between now and the next lot of games.
"We have a lot of games coming up, they are all big games and none are bigger than Saturday because it's the next one.”
