'It’s been a privilege to play for such a special club' as Irish League star announces exit on social media
The Scottish native has spent the last two years at Linfield after initially joining on loan from St Mirren, before the move was made permanent on a one-year deal last summer.
Finlayson would lift two League Cups during his time at Windsor Park and is now widely tipped to make a return back to Scottish football.
He wrote on his official Instagram account: "Thank you for the last two years. It’s been a privilege to play for such a special club. I would like to wish my team-mates, the staff and the club all the very best moving forward."
The Blues have also confirmed that Matthew Clarke and Jordan Stewart have left following the expiry of their contracts and have since joined Livingston and Crusaders respectively.
The News Letter understands that defender Michael Newberry will also be leaving Windsor Park to join city rivals Cliftonville on a free transfer for next season.
