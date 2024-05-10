Daniel Finlayson has announced on social media that he will be leaving Linfield at the end of the season

Linfield defender Daniel Finlayson has announced his exit from the Blues in a social media post.

The Scottish native has spent the last two years at Linfield after initially joining on loan from St Mirren, before the move was made permanent on a one-year deal last summer.

Finlayson would lift two League Cups during his time at Windsor Park and is now widely tipped to make a return back to Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote on his official Instagram account: "Thank you for the last two years. It’s been a privilege to play for such a special club. I would like to wish my team-mates, the staff and the club all the very best moving forward."

The Blues have also confirmed that Matthew Clarke and Jordan Stewart have left following the expiry of their contracts and have since joined Livingston and Crusaders respectively.