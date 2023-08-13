The 30-year-old was pleased with how the Swifts competed against David Healy’s side but was left to rue the final result as Chris McKee, Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar netted the vital goals for the visitors.

Hegarty returned to his boyhood club in the summer and was given the captain’s armband as he led out the Swifts for the first time at Stangmore Park.

He said: "I think we came away with the game disappointed that we didn't take a point.

"On the other hand, we have to take the positives from the game in terms of how well we played and competed against Linfield.

"I think the boys showed great character again, we created as many chances as Linfield, albeit they probably had more of the ball than us.

"I think it's credit to the lads but we have to keep digging in, keep trying to be together and putting in them performances.

"It’s been brilliant to be back and you look at the backroom team here, they are boys I’ve worked with a long time and they’ve the club at heart.

"I'm proud to be captain of my local club but ultimately, I want to help the boys on the pitch and the younger lads who have a lot of energy and talent.”

After drawing with Larne on the opening weekend of the season, the Swifts’ difficult start continues as they face Crusaders at Seaview on Tuesday night.

Hegarty would spend four years in north Belfast and won two Irish Cups under Stephen Baxter, so therefore knows the task at hand for the Swifts.

"I left Crusaders on good terms and I'm friendly with everyone there,” he added.

"I know exactly how difficult it's going to be going to Seaview.