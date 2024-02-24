Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men from the north coast boosted their chances of finishing in the upper echelons of the Premiership last Friday as they put Linfield to the sword in a 3-0 win at The Showgrounds.

Speaking after the game, Kearney believes that the return of his so-called big hitters back at his disposal following injury was a big plus heading into the last few months of the campaign.

He said: "That back four before Friday night's game - and you would probably argue that's our strongest back four that you would want to build a spine around - the four of them have played 60 minutes on the park together in 35 games or whatever it is.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney takes his side to the Newry Showgrounds this afternoon

"I think Stevie O'Donnell and Graham Kelly, who you would probably argue are our strongest centre halves, have played three/four games together this season.

"Stevie has played 40 games in each of the last three or four seasons, Josh Carson has played 40 games the last three or four seasons, Stephen Lowry and Matthew Shevlin the same.

"I am quite confident with what we've got in that changing room and when we can get what's in that changing room out onto the pitch, we are competitive.

"Every season we pick up injuries and everything else that goes along with it.

"This season has just been slightly different in relation to the magnitude and the amount of injuries."

Kearney takes his players to lowly Newry City this afternoon and the Bannsiders chief admits his side can ill-afford to take their opponents lightly.

"If we haven't been stung enough times this season in relation to the supposed teams below us or teams in around us or whatever it might be, then we will never learn," he added.

"We're all long enough in the tooth to know what it takes to go and win a game of football and get three points at this level.